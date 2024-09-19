 Seattle Injuries... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Seattle Injuries...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

These players are out for Sunday's game. A factor...?

Cameron Young DT
Jerrick Reed S
Abraham Lucas OT
Marcus Sims WR
Joshua Onujiogu LB


Seattle Seahawks Injury Status - ESPN

Visit ESPN for the current injury situation of the 2024 Seattle Seahawks. Latest news from the NFL on players that are out, day-by-day, or on the injured reserve.
Last edited:
Doubt it...the Bills were missing several starters on defense, didn't help at all.
 
