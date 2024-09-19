Seattle Injuries...

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 6,567
- Reaction score
- 2,849
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
These players are out for Sunday's game. A factor...?
Cameron Young DT
Jerrick Reed S
Abraham Lucas OT
Marcus Sims WR
Joshua Onujiogu LB
Cameron Young DT
Jerrick Reed S
Abraham Lucas OT
Marcus Sims WR
Joshua Onujiogu LB
Seattle Seahawks Injury Status - ESPN
Visit ESPN for the current injury situation of the 2024 Seattle Seahawks. Latest news from the NFL on players that are out, day-by-day, or on the injured reserve.
www.espn.com
Last edited: