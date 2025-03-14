Second-guessing QB2

stillhardcore
"According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with former New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones. The deal comes with $5 million guaranteed." I missed this story on Wed.,
I don't know about the rest of you guys, but I would have been a lot happier with Mac Jones. He did not have much to work with in NE. I thought he would eventually become a long-time starter there, but they moved on.
49ers sign free agent QB many thought they'd pick No. 3 overall in 2021 NFL draft
The San Francisco 49ers finally wound up with QB they could have picked No. 3 overall in 2021 NFL draft.
sports.yahoo.com
