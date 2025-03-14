 Second-guessing QB2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Second-guessing QB2

"According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with former New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones. The deal comes with $5 million guaranteed." I missed this story on Wed.,

I don't know about the rest of you guys, but I would have been a lot happier with Mac Jones. He did not have much to work with in NE. I thought he would eventually become a long-time starter there, but they moved on.

sports.yahoo.com

49ers sign free agent QB many thought they'd pick No. 3 overall in 2021 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers finally wound up with QB they could have picked No. 3 overall in 2021 NFL draft.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com
 
Agree. The Wilson move is the one I can't wrap my head around. Put it this way, I don't feel better about Wilson backing up Tua than Huntley.

I do realize Wilson has upside, but he's done nothing to prove he's an NFL caliber quarterback. I'm assuming McDaniel likes him?
 
both are scrubs. Mac Jones isnt taking this squad of scrubs any farther than Tua or Wilson
 
gregorygrant83 said:
We have no idea if he had any interest in Miami or a 1 year deal.
That is my point: A 2-year deal on Jones gives us some assurance we have a vet QB who could win a game for us if (when) Tua goes down. Basically Zach Wilson was a crapshoot pick. He may, or may not turn out pretty good. I just think Mac Jones would have been a more solid pick and could have served the QB2 role for 2 years with our glass franchise QB. I like Tua, I have said this here many times. Am I confident he can stay on the field? Not at all.
 
I guess I have to remind myself that if we lose tua then any qb that is available won't be able to run this system. But Wilson is not the ideal backup. He is more like a third string project. Nobody could have gone in the offseason wanting Wilson as the top backup.
 
bane said:
I guess I have to remind myself that if we lose tua then any qb that is available won't be able to run this system. But Wilson is not the ideal backup. He is more like a third string project. Nobody could have gone in the offseason wanting Wilson as the top backup.
Yes! "Project" is the word! We all know who loves "Projects" in the Miami FO!

On a sidenote, does Chris Grier hang around the Hard Rock casino? His player selection strikes me as an addicted gambler!
 
stillhardcore said:
Yes! "Project" is the word! We all know who loves "Projects" in the Miami FO!

On a sidenote, does Chris Grier hang around the Hard Rock casino? His player selection strikes me as an addicted gambler!
What do you mean by “projects”?
 
stillhardcore said:
You think Wilson was more solid than Jones? I saw both play and liked Jones better, but maybe the stats show Wilson as the better QB...?
Wilson just has more upside. Jones was virtually a finished project while at Alabama. He’s not going to get better.

Where as Wilson still has the talent to develop further. He played pretty well in his preseason start for Denver last year.
 
The Ghost said:
Wilson just has more upside. Jones was virtually a finished project while at Alabama. He’s not going to get better.

Where as Wilson still has the talent to develop further. He played pretty well in his Preston start for Denver last year.
Below is how I define "Project" vs. more proven @ QB:



Mac Jones
024
2024		Jaguars65.3
65.3		1,672
1,672		8
8		8
8		80.5
80.5
2023
2023		Patriots64.9
64.9		2,120
2,120		10
10		12
12		77.0
77.0
2022
2022		Patriots65.2
65.2		2,997
2,997		14
14		11
11		84.8
84.8
2021
2021		Patriots67.6
67.6		3,801
3,801		22
22		13
13		92.5
92.5
Career
Career		65.9
65.9		10,590
10,590		54
54		44
44		84.9


Zach Wilson
Career stats
Year
Year		Team
Team		CMP%
Completions percentage		YDS
Passing yards		TD
Passing touchdowns		INT
Interceptions thrown		Rating
Passer rating
2023
2023		Jets60.1
60.1		2,271
2,271		8
8		7
7		77.2
77.2
2022
2022		Jets54.5
54.5		1,688
1,688		6
6		7
7		72.8
72.8
2021
2021		Jets55.6
55.6		2,334
2,334		9
9		11
11		69.7
69.7
Career
Career		57.0
57.0		6,293
6,293		23
23		25
25		73.2
73.2
 
stillhardcore said:
I know you have heard that word associated with Chris Grier? You have never read that on this forum? Now I am beginning to think you just like to argue.
No, that’s why I asked for you to explain it to me.

I do love to argue but I also love to agree with people just as much.

What I don’t like are exaggerations and made up complaints.
 
So this is your whole basis for saying Chris Grier loves “projects”, because of player we just signed to a one year deal?

Thanks, I got the answer I needed.
 
