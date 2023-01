dolphinron24 said: Seasons over.. like I said. Hopefully they lose next week... I mean like 45-10. Clean house. Click to expand...

I’m in agreement with you get rid of Chris Greer. He trades away players for draft choices, only for Ross to screw up by offering Flores to tank and offer $100,000 a loss and it back firing to lose one of our first rounders. McDaniel I would like to give him one year, because when our offensive was clicking, our defense was sucking. McDaniel is over his head, but I like his offense designed for tua, If our defense can somehow pull it together like get another defensive coordinator. Maybe I think this would be an above average team. It just kills me, though we were eight wins three losses, I think they were just so excited being that record they decided to revert back because they felt that’s where they felt most comfortable where they’re supposed to be supposed to be