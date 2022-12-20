 See you guys on Christmas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

See you guys on Christmas

Looking forward to our matchup this weekend. I hope there is no bad officiating and no injuries. I hope its a great memorable game that comes down to the wire. Obviously I want my boys to win but if we dont then so be it. I honestly dont think we will as we just played on Monday night and we have to travel on a short week to Miami where we tend to struggle. The year Rodgers was having his best season ever it took all the luck in the world to pull it off there in 2014 when you guys were having a down year. Anyway both teams need this game to stay in the playoff race. Merry Christmas to you guys!
 
Looking forward to our matchup this weekend. I hope there is no bad officiating and no injuries. I hope its a great memorable game that comes down to the wire. Obviously I want my boys to win but if we dont then so be it. I honestly dont think we will as we just played on Monday night and we have to travel on a short week to Miami where we tend to struggle. The year Rodgers was having his best season ever it took all the luck in the world to pull it off there in 2014 when you guys were having a down year. Anyway both teams need this game to stay in the playoff race. Merry Christmas to you guys!
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
 
