Seeing the Dolphins cheaply

Sirspud

I must confess, I'm a lifelong and very hardcore Dolphin fan who has never had the opportunity to see my favorite team in their home stadium or even in a regular season game because my family has not been well off financially. I got a full time teaching job over the summer and I'd like to celebrate by taking my dad to the Dolphins/Bears game in November. I've been to Miami to see the Marlins so I know the stadium, but what I don't know is what the best way to get tickets are. I won't be able to order them extremely early as it will be a couple months before I really get the benefits of this job, but I'd like to ensure that I can get two tickets if I'm going to have to arrange a month ahead of time to be off work.

Given that a) I need to be sure that I can actually get a ticket and can't depend on showing up and getting lucky ending up with tickets and b) I still have to buy tickets relatively cheaply or I just won't be able to afford the trip, what is the best gameplan for getting affordable tickets?
 
Alot of times if you call up the radio station when they have tickets, you can let them know about your situations in the past and they will give you tickets if they feel compelled. Other than that, ticketmaster and stubhub come to mind.

Congrats on the job
 
If i was you, i'd get a part time job for a few weeks.Then use one of the places WD was talking about.
 
I came down from Maine and spent two night in South beach and saw the U and the Dolphins play for under 400, so it can be done super cheap.

Plus you don't even have to fly.
 
Went to the season opener in 2005 vs Denver...phins tickets in general for lowest section are around $200.00...The high risk high reward plan is to get them from a person who cant go for a last second reason for face value from craigslist. This is actually how I get concert tickets ALL the time. There are generally many of these types of tickets. Aside form that ur regular websites will do.
 
Go to the exchange forum here some guy is selling his seats for cheap. Also, try finsseasontix.com. This is a Fins Season Ticket message board for requests and sales.
 
i have gone and bought tix at the stadium before the game sometimes cheap and sometimes good seats. Plenty of people selling there.
 
Thanks for posting this...I am a lifelong Phin Fan as well, and have never been able to afford to travel to Miami for a home game and I would absolutely love to be in Miami for a game.

Any ideas for how to do this on the cheap that you guys have would be greatly appreciated...
 
For my first year as a full-time teacher, it needs to be just that- full time. My school is in an area where the population is largely economically disadvantaged and very fluid, yet if we don't meet certain performance standards that may be practically unobtainable with our student body, the entire school may be cleaned out, & me with it even if I personally do an exceptional job (as measured by my students standardized tests). I have to develop an entire year's worth of curriculum while in future years I will have my experience and my already-designed lessons to draw from.

If I were to get a second job, my performance at the first would suffer too much and that's simply not an option. Plus it is quite difficult to get even a part-time job very easily in my part of the state.
 
