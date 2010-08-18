Seeing the Dolphins cheaply

I must confess, I'm a lifelong and very hardcore Dolphin fan who has never had the opportunity to see my favorite team in their home stadium or even in a regular season game because my family has not been well off financially. I got a full time teaching job over the summer and I'd like to celebrate by taking my dad to the Dolphins/Bears game in November. I've been to Miami to see the Marlins so I know the stadium, but what I don't know is what the best way to get tickets are. I won't be able to order them extremely early as it will be a couple months before I really get the benefits of this job, but I'd like to ensure that I can get two tickets if I'm going to have to arrange a month ahead of time to be off work.



Given that a) I need to be sure that I can actually get a ticket and can't depend on showing up and getting lucky ending up with tickets and b) I still have to buy tickets relatively cheaply or I just won't be able to afford the trip, what is the best gameplan for getting affordable tickets?