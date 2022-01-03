Seem like no one knows anymore who to blame

Choices to Blame



1. Grier

2. Flores

3. Tua

4. Offensive line

5. Coordinators

6. Ross

7. "Insert anyone"



At this point it doesn't matter who to blame, and blaming anyone isn't really going to solve anything. It was a fun season but it is pretty clear that everyone is pissed, bent out of shape, and are behaving the same as every season that we lose.

We are not a player away from being a good franchise but if you care to look at it the right way then we are dozens of players away from having a good team, and we are also in need of 4-5 coaching positions from having a good coaching staff.



What players do we need?



Our offensive line is in need of a mayor overhaul. Aside from Robert Hunt, there aren't many linemen that we can consider quality material. It is not that we intentionally drafted bad offensive lineman, but the ones we drafted were the best available. At

receiver what we have is a minefield of inconsistent players besides Waddle. At times during games there are too many ball drops as well. You guys are going to hate me, but a receiver like Antonio Brown would be a good risk for this team. It is better to

give a player the illusion of a change of scenery and get consistent play than have 3-5 wide receivers that drop passes and aren't productive. Depending on the offensive philosophy we may or may not elect to pay Mike G money. However, if we drafted a replacement for him it sure as hell didn't end up that way at all.



Quarterback change?



I am not going to start with Tua but we are going to look at our back up qb role instead. If that role can be filled in through the draft or a veteran it wouldn't really matter at this point. As far as Tua, I am not against having him start another season for the

time being, nor am I against replacing him. Giving up draft picks to get a qb is something that I would do if we had a good enough team to make it to the super bowl but we don't at this moment. We are just getting by, using trickery plays, and making our

game plans too predictable for teams that are superior to us. This is the product of having a team that is deficient in skilled players.