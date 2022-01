You could use a lot of the same logics to say Fitz should of stayed our QB.....the fact is he lost to good teams and beat bad teams (lost to a few of those as well). Sometimes mediocrity and being on the cusp of being better is a dangerous thing. We were at the same stage last year and did not move once inch towards being better. There is a term fish or cut bait that applies here. I wish Flo could have been different in certain aspects, just as I wished the same thing about Fitz. They both have a bunch of great qualities. However there is a reason Fitz has never been to the playoffs and has a horrible record against good teams...in a smaller sample size, you can say the same thing about Flo. I do think Flo learns from this and becomes a better HC because of it.