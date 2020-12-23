Selling autographed Cards - Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas

Is there any interest out there in player cards? I have 100s and after doing a deep clean I’m jusy ready to get rid of most of em.



the highlights are an autographed Jason Taylor upper deck card, and an autographed Zach Thomas score card. I can post pictures if there’s any interest, every card is in mint condition.



I’ve got Damn near every player you can think of, back to the 70s. Csonka, Abdul jabbar, Marino, duper, nat Moore, JT you name it.



I also have autographed Riddell mini helmets. Junior seau, and another one I can’t recognize.