Send Grier out to play OT

WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I still laugh at people who think the issue is Grier.

This is ALL coaching. We have a winning roster when healthy and a coaching staff with a combined football IQ of 7.
It takes both being awful to end up at 1-7.

Trading Flowers for nothing was a mistake.
Drafting Iggy and Jackson was a mistake.
Trading a 2nd for Rosen was a mistake.
Not resigning Ogbah and Gesicki is a mistake.
 
BennySwella

Who helped hire the guy who is hiring those coaches? It is definitely Grier.
 
Finman1022

Huh? Grier can’t draft worth a ****. He’s definitely part of the problem along with these ****ty coaches
 
Tom Olivadotti

WCUPUNK said:
It takes both being awful to end up at 1-7.

Trading Flowers for nothing was a mistake.
Flowers was worthless. I was elated when we got rid of him
WCUPUNK said:
Drafting Iggy and Jackson was a mistake.
Agreed
WCUPUNK said:
Trading a 2nd for Rosen was a mistake.
They took a flier on a former 1st round pick and never really tried to develop him. That's more on coaching
WCUPUNK said:
Not resigning Ogbah and Gesicki is a mistake.
They still may end up being resigned.
 
ChitownPhins28

There's no 'coaching up' Jessie Davis.
There's a reason Eichenberg was middle 2nd round and not top of the first.
We're a playing a rookie 2nd round pick out to start at LT. THAT's Not on Flores!
 
NMB Fin

I still laugh at people who find a way to defend Grier. 2020 first round of the draft may be our darkest moment ever. Three very big misses
 
