Senior Bowl 2024 and Measurements

Measurements are very important in scouting.
If I had no knowledge of players, I just dropped from Mars, and was just given the limited senior bowl measurements and had to pick the players, (height, weight, arms, span, hands, and position they play), to build a team, here is how it goes. (The rest of the players, I am not drafting,)
CB:
Willie Drew 6-0 191 VA State
Nehemiah Pritchett 6-0 188 AUB
Quinyon Mitchell 6-0 195 TOL
Cam Hart 6-3 204 ND
SAF
Tykee Smith 6-0 206 GA
Cole Bishop 6-2 209 Utah
Kiran Oladapo 6-2 219 Ore St
LB
Jackson Sirmon 6-2 235 CAL
JD Bertrand 6-1 235 ND
Marist Liafau 6-2 239 UCLA
EDGE
Brennan Jackson 6-5 266 Wazzu
Braiden McGregor 6-5 263 Mich
Laiatu Latu 6-5 261 UCLA
Jaylen Harrell 6-4 251 Mich
IDL
Gabe Hall 6-6 298 BAY
Justin Eboigbe 6-4 292 ALA
Braden Fiske 6-5 295 FSU
WR
Braden Rice 6-2 212 USC
Roman Wilson 5-11 186 Mich
Ladd McConkey 6-0 187 UGA
Javon Baker 6-1 208 UCF
Jacob Cowing 5-9 165 AZ
TE
None
RB
Marshawn Lloyd 5-9 217 USC
OT
Javon Foster 6-6 309 Mizz
Roger Rosengarten 6-6 311 UW
Taliese Fuaga 6-6 332 Ore ST
General OL/IOL
Trevor Keegan 6-5 305 Mich
Jordan Morgan 6-5 312 AZ
Sataoa Laumea 6-4 319 Utah
Javion Cohen 6-4 319 MIA
Charles Turner 6-4 300 LSU
