 Senior Bowl 2024 and Measurements | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Senior Bowl 2024 and Measurements

LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
7,137
Reaction score
7,274
Age
51
Location
Largo, Florida
Measurements are very important in scouting.
If I had no knowledge of players, I just dropped from Mars, and was just given the limited senior bowl measurements and had to pick the players, (height, weight, arms, span, hands, and position they play), to build a team, here is how it goes. (The rest of the players, I am not drafting,)

CB:
Willie Drew 6-0 191 VA State
Nehemiah Pritchett 6-0 188 AUB
Quinyon Mitchell 6-0 195 TOL
Cam Hart 6-3 204 ND

SAF
Tykee Smith 6-0 206 GA
Cole Bishop 6-2 209 Utah
Kiran Oladapo 6-2 219 Ore St

LB
Jackson Sirmon 6-2 235 CAL
JD Bertrand 6-1 235 ND
Marist Liafau 6-2 239 UCLA

EDGE
Brennan Jackson 6-5 266 Wazzu
Braiden McGregor 6-5 263 Mich
Laiatu Latu 6-5 261 UCLA
Jaylen Harrell 6-4 251 Mich

IDL
Gabe Hall 6-6 298 BAY
Justin Eboigbe 6-4 292 ALA
Braden Fiske 6-5 295 FSU

WR
Braden Rice 6-2 212 USC
Roman Wilson 5-11 186 Mich
Ladd McConkey 6-0 187 UGA
Javon Baker 6-1 208 UCF
Jacob Cowing 5-9 165 AZ

TE
None

RB
Marshawn Lloyd 5-9 217 USC

OT
Javon Foster 6-6 309 Mizz
Roger Rosengarten 6-6 311 UW
Taliese Fuaga 6-6 332 Ore ST

General OL/IOL
Trevor Keegan 6-5 305 Mich
Jordan Morgan 6-5 312 AZ
Sataoa Laumea 6-4 319 Utah
Javion Cohen 6-4 319 MIA
Charles Turner 6-4 300 LSU
 
Last edited:
Always love your annual measurement threads. The part where you don't look at any other players except those that fit into some arbitrary measurements you made up cracks me the **** up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom