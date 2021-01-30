Senior Bowl Notes from Daniel Jeremiah

Basham is interesting. He strikes me more as a 3-5 sack guy, but I think he will get a lot of pressures. I like him against the run and I think he's the type that could wear out an offensive line by the fourth quarter. He's one player I'm glad the Miami coaching staff got to see and evaluate up close.



I wonder if Roche could play a similar role as Van Noy? Not sure I would view him as a DE.



If Miami misses out on Humphreys, Meinerz could be a target. I have no idea what round he is projected in, but he could be a great pick if the Dolphins signed Karras for a short-term deal.



I like Carter, but not sure he offers that much of a difference from Gaskin and Ahmed. The thumper Stevenson could be more in-line with how Miami is thinking.