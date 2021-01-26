 Senior bowl practice schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Senior bowl practice schedule

Canephin8

Canephin8

Club Member
Joined
Nov 21, 2020
Messages
6
Reaction score
11
Age
29
Location
Lakeland Florida
Sorry if already posted fellas just wanted to pass this along for anybody interested in watching this week.
This year, ESPNU will air coverage of practices on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, while NFL Network will host a one-hour recap show each night, starting on Tuesday. NFL Network will also carry live coverage of Saturday's game.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 1 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Wednesday, Jan. 27
12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)
3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 2 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Thursday, Jan. 28
12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)
3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 3 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Saturday, Jan. 30
2:30 p.m. ET - Reese's Senior Bowl game (NFL Network)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom