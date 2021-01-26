Senior bowl practice schedule

Sorry if already posted fellas just wanted to pass this along for anybody interested in watching this week.

This year, ESPNU will air coverage of practices on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, while NFL Network will host a one-hour recap show each night, starting on Tuesday. NFL Network will also carry live coverage of Saturday's game.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

8:00 p.m. ET - Day 1 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)

Wednesday, Jan. 27

12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)

3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)

8:00 p.m. ET - Day 2 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)

Thursday, Jan. 28

12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)

3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)

8:00 p.m. ET - Day 3 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)

Saturday, Jan. 30

2:30 p.m. ET - Reese's Senior Bowl game (NFL Network)