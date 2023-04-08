"Serious Beancounting" for Finheaven Posters

Here, in the midst of the offseason, while we eagerly await the draft and are kinda dyin of boredom on the site...I thought it would be interesting to see how much time each of my brothers and sisters dedicate to Finheaven. I know that I do spend a good deal.



I like to start my day at the office by jumpin in and checking replies and of course any NEWS! Always love to see the newflashes! So nice, that the dude in Maryland is restricted now...used ta hate seein him flyin his banner with our news...for me that was the last straw.



Anyway, I check in on my phone during the day, and whenever I can get a few minutes from workin in the salt mines...haha - and then later in the day after getting home I'm probably at least 2 hours on the site, catching up on all the threads and the flow of the discussions, etc. For a total, I estimate 3-4 hours a day. On gameday, I like to get into the game thread a bit before the game starts, but I can't really go play by play cause I watch the Dolphins with the utmost attention. Once we're into the later games...then the chimin begins. So gameday probably 2-3 hours.



There! So for your humble narrator - my weekly total (conservatively) is: 3 x 6 + 2 = 20 hrs x 52 = 1040 hours per year. Now there's some SERIOUS BEANCOUNTING on a fan level! Now, would I change that total?...now that I know what it actually is? NOT A ****IN CHANCE!! - total's only goin up baby!



Last thought...I've always loved Saturdaze on Finheaven...seems like it all hangs out on Saturdaze! (insert dazed and confused emoticon here)