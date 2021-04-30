Serious question to everyone about Concussions and players like #18 overall pick Phillips.

The medical staff at UCLA refuses to medically clear him. They say he cannot play football anymore.



So the kid finds a program somewhere else, willing to risk it. Magically, he suffers no more issues.





MY QUESTIONS ARE :



1. Did he really have an injury free year at UM... or did he simply learn his lesson about reporting his concussions? He wants to get $$$drafted$$$ into the NFL and make that bank. How sure are you he wasn't simply hiding his new concussions in order to make it to the NFL?



2. Once he is $$paid$$ in the NFL, does he finally start reporting his concussions again? Will you be happy watching this kid getting paid millions to sit on the bench on concussion protocol?