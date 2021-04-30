 Serious question to everyone about Concussions and players like #18 overall pick Phillips. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Serious question to everyone about Concussions and players like #18 overall pick Phillips.

The medical staff at UCLA refuses to medically clear him. They say he cannot play football anymore.

So the kid finds a program somewhere else, willing to risk it. Magically, he suffers no more issues.


MY QUESTIONS ARE :

1. Did he really have an injury free year at UM... or did he simply learn his lesson about reporting his concussions? He wants to get $$$drafted$$$ into the NFL and make that bank. How sure are you he wasn't simply hiding his new concussions in order to make it to the NFL?

2. Once he is $$paid$$ in the NFL, does he finally start reporting his concussions again? Will you be happy watching this kid getting paid millions to sit on the bench on concussion protocol?
 
dolfan91 said:
You obviously don't know how serious concussions can be on the brain. Multiple concussions aren't a joke.
I just want to know if anyone can guarantee that this kid wasn't hiding concussions at UM because he learned his lesson at UCLA.

If he reports more concussions ---> no more football. No NFL draft. No $$money$$.

So, can anyone guarantee that he was really injury free at UM this past year?

Hmmm
 
dolfan91 said:
You obviously don't know how serious concussions can be on the brain. Multiple concussions aren't a joke.
So serious it's ok to misrepresent information to support your agenda? No.

Don't assume what I know about concussions because I call out misinformation.
 
The medical staff made him retire due to an internal rule they had about concussions not so much about his concussions themselves. IE it wasn't like his 3rd concussion, 1st one at 10 years old, then 2 in UCLA was severe and he was fubar. It was just a concussion count UCLA made their ruling on.


Phillips never could shake nagging injuries with the Bruins. He sprained his ankle as a freshman, worked back and then sprained his other ankle. Then came a concussion. Then there was the wrist. He suffered another concussion in UCLA’s fourth game of the 2018 season against Colorado. The Bruin medical staff, which had a policy that players could no longer play if they suffered four total concussions, suggested Phillips should retire after the third of his life.

https://247sports.com/college/miami...d-defensive-end-injuries-NFL-Draft-156544966/
 
Or 3, And there is evidence to back this up. He used a concussion to force his way out of a program and coaching staff he did not want to be a part of anymore. And knowing that the public crucifixion that awaited him if he went public about it he decided to take the highroad and find a more peaceful way out so he could pursue football in a manner in which he wanted which is not the priority of the NCAA when it comes to the athletes
 
FanSince93 said:
The medical staff at UCLA refuses to medically clear him. They say he cannot play football anymore.

So the kid finds a program somewhere else, willing to risk it. Magically, he suffers no more issues.


MY QUESTIONS ARE :

1. Did he really have an injury free year at UM... or did he simply learn his lesson about reporting his concussions? He wants to get $$$drafted$$$ into the NFL and make that bank. How sure are you he wasn't simply hiding his new concussions in order to make it to the NFL?

2. Once he is $$paid$$ in the NFL, does he finally start reporting his concussions again? Will you be happy watching this kid getting paid millions to sit on the bench on concussion protocol?
You do understand you can't just decide to hide a concussion, correct? Especially multiple.

You're being irrational.
 
John813 said:
The medical staff made him retire due to an internal rule they had about concussions not so much about his concussions themselves. IE it wasn't like his 3rd concussion, 1st one at 10 years old, then 2 in UCLA was severe and he was fubar. It was just a concussion count UCLA made their ruling on.


Phillips never could shake nagging injuries with the Bruins. He sprained his ankle as a freshman, worked back and then sprained his other ankle. Then came a concussion. Then there was the wrist. He suffered another concussion in UCLA’s fourth game of the 2018 season against Colorado. The Bruin medical staff, which had a policy that players could no longer play if they suffered four total concussions, suggested Phillips should retire after the third of his life.

https://247sports.com/college/miami...d-defensive-end-injuries-NFL-Draft-156544966/
For those short of memory, Dolphins TE Jordan Cameron medically retired a few years ago due to suffering four concussions over his career.

And he was an NFL vet. Not an undrafted rookie.
 
Iv had 1 concussion it took about 5 wks to get over it completely. I cant image have multiple. Your head hurts, cant read, eyes hurt,dizzy ,vomit, . I pray hes better
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
You do understand you can't just decide to hide a concussion, correct? Especially multiple.

You're being irrational.
Calvin Johnson says it's common for players to hide concussions from coaches​

Calvin Johnson said he hid concussions from team doctors during his nine-year NFL career and that it is a common practice in the league.


www.si.com

Calvin Johnson: players with concussions often hide from coaches

Calvin Johnson said he hid concussions from team doctors during his nine-year NFL career and that it is a common practice in the league.
www.si.com www.si.com
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
You do understand you can't just decide to hire a concussion, correct? Especially multiple.

You're being irrational.
It's not like a bruise you can cover up with clothing.


FanSince93 said:
For those short of memory, former Dolphins TE Jordan Cameron medically retired a few years ago due to suffering four concussions over his career. And he was an NFL vet. Not an undrafted rookie.
Ok? Not all concussions are the same. There are varying levels of concussions and different lasting effects for everyone. I had one where I couldn't recall the past 8 hours. But the next day I was good as new. Went back to racing dirt bikes the following weekend with no PCS.
 
FanSince93 said:

Calvin Johnson says it's common for players to hide concussions from coaches​

Calvin Johnson said he hid concussions from team doctors during his nine-year NFL career and that it is a common practice in the league.


www.si.com

Calvin Johnson: players with concussions often hide from coaches

Calvin Johnson said he hid concussions from team doctors during his nine-year NFL career and that it is a common practice in the league.
www.si.com www.si.com
He's a monster then, because there are people in the booths literally watching and waiting for you to look the slightest bit off balance and get you into the tent and checked.

Johnsons career was under different concussion protocal if I'm not mistaken anyway.
 
