Seriously, what is up with the media

The author is a chump... lots of hand-wringing and exaggeration to get people upset; he has a future in talk radio.



But other than that, if it is actually true that the new playbook is complex, and that they are working extremely hard to make sure that Tua has an encyclopedic understanding of said playbook, then we'll all be very happy with the results.



A smart QB who makes quick reads, armed with a complex playbook that has many 'read and react' plays within it are a great combination.