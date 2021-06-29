 Seriously, what is up with the media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Seriously, what is up with the media

Finsational

Reading an article describing Miami's new playbook is complicated, but Tua is acing it. A few sentences later they say, if Tua had as horrible a season as he did last year, wth ?

Even the biggest Tua haters wouldn't say his season was terrible, nut these media outlets love to stir the pot.

MiamiMuss

Not here to point fingers but plenty on this site have said Tua had a terrible season.

I am waiting for TC and then some preseason ball patiently optimistic.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

The author is a chump... lots of hand-wringing and exaggeration to get people upset; he has a future in talk radio.

But other than that, if it is actually true that the new playbook is complex, and that they are working extremely hard to make sure that Tua has an encyclopedic understanding of said playbook, then we'll all be very happy with the results.

A smart QB who makes quick reads, armed with a complex playbook that has many 'read and react' plays within it are a great combination.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finsational said:
Reading an article describing Miami's new playbook is complicated, but Tua is acing it. A few sentences later they say, if Tua had as horrible a season as he did last year, wth ?

Even the biggest Tua haters wouldn't say his season was terrible, nut these media outlets love to stir the pot.

I think you misunderstood what was said.

He referred to the play caller was horrible. The play caller last year was Gailey. This year it is GodStud or whoever will be calling the plays.

The writer said he is in the middle on Tua in the article he referred to.
 
Finsational

AdamD13 said:
I think you misunderstood what was said.

He referred to the play caller was horrible. The play caller last year was Gailey. This year it is GodStud or whoever will be calling the plays.

The writer said he is in the middle on Tua in the article he referred to.
Yeap, I misread it. I still don't like the author, lol.
 
bane

bane

Reason from phins side podcast said it was complicated. His sources are usually decent. Who knows maybe it is complicated.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
bane said:
Reason from phins side podcast said it was complicated. His sources are usually decent. Who knows maybe it is complicated.
Hopefully it is complicated because the Bills had the last OC right figured out
 
