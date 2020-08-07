Setting Reasonable Expectations for the Top Rookie Quarterbacks in 2020

Finfan83nj
Tua Tagovailoa
6 starts, 1,500 passing yards, 8-10 touchdowns, fewer than 5 interceptions
For Tagovailoa, I’m looking at something more closely mirroring Colin Kaepernick’s 2012 season, in which he took over as a full-time starter for Alex Smith and ran with an evolving offense more tailored to his skill set. Hiring Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator would seem to be a move that both benefits Ryan Fitzpatrick in the short term (especially with an evaporated offseason) and gives Gailey time to work with Tagovailoa during the season to implement phase two of the offense. I think it’s simply unrealistic for people to expect Tagovailoa to win the job out of camp, even if he did get a medical clearance.
In the long run this is to the Dolphins’ benefit. Their bye week (11) is a great transition point and could get Tagovailoa off the ground with a road game against the Jets and a home game against the equally uncertain Bengals. If you were already this committed to a systematic roster teardown and were lucky enough to have Tagovailoa gifted in your lap five picks deep in the draft, why chance fate by starting him sooner than needed? Most teams do not have the luxury of this elongated QB handoff, but if the structure is in place and ownership is prepared to be patient, it’s foolish not to seize the opportunity.
I think he could have more starts really, just comes down to how things go with Fitz, and Tuas development.
