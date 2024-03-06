 Settle in Boys, Settle In... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Settle in Boys, Settle In...

The mass exodus of talent is among us.

The discarded scraps we will sign as to not impact the comp pick formula will not uplift this tattered and torn roster.

Backing up the Brinks truck for an injury prone limited QB who can't hide roster deficiencies is the kiss of death.

We had a two year window to make a run, we won zero playoff games.

But hey, at least the soft ass players who quit on the team and let Will Levis ruin the season all get the VIP #1 rated treatment.

What do we the fans get?

Settle in, this regime by this time next year will be looking for work...
 
My friend you are a good dude but all this negativity is uncalled for

Let's see how they work the draft and free agency and then judge the team
 
Thats uh...a lot to take in 😂

Too early to be jumping off the cliff though I mean we aren't even in FA yet....

Free agency is irrelevant, Grier won't do anything to tarnish his comp picks from Wilkins and Hunt.

So your talking about discarded scraps like a Jonnu Smith or low end trades.

Unless we are drafting 5 starting defenders and three starting offensive lineman I fail to see how this zero playoff win roster will be improved.

Edit:

PS, I'll stop ranting, noted.
 
I started walking toward the cliff 20 years ago, bound to get there and jump at some point.
 
With the salary cap and all it looks tough but we could actually come out of this with a better team

Let's hope for that
 
I don't think it is uncalled for, a lot of us have been fans of the Phins since the '70s, I am one.

We are just frustrated at the direction of team, I mean just a couple of years ago, we had all these draft picks for which to build a foundation of a strong team. A team to finally end the playoff win drought, but somewhere along the way it got botched. Chris Grier whiffing on his draft picks and the owner causing us to lose a high-profile pick because of Tom Brady.

Chris Grier in order to, over compensate for his misses brought in these high priced oft-injured free agents to win now.

When has that approach ever even succeeded? As I mentioned earlier, it didn't work for the 1995 team.

I and others are frustrated with no playoff wins in 24 years, and the arrogance of Chris Grier to say the OL and RB position were fine.

We had opportunities to draft some good backs and lineman, only for Grier to pass them by.

A successful football team starts with the trenches, a concept this GM doesn't get.
 
I love you my dude, but that's a pipe dream.

The list of teams who have won SB's with a QB on the high-end market value is nearly non existent.

We are about to lose impact starts all over the place and are hemoraging cap space.

1+1 does not equal 3.
 
Boom precisely.

And who was the first pick of that new foundation in the trenches?

Wilkins, who's about to be shown the door.
 
