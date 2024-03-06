Settle in Boys, Settle In...

I don't think it is uncalled for, a lot of us have been fans of the Phins since the '70s, I am one.



We are just frustrated at the direction of team, I mean just a couple of years ago, we had all these draft picks for which to build a foundation of a strong team. A team to finally end the playoff win drought, but somewhere along the way it got botched. Chris Grier whiffing on his draft picks and the owner causing us to lose a high-profile pick because of Tom Brady.



Chris Grier in order to, over compensate for his misses brought in these high priced oft-injured free agents to win now.



When has that approach ever even succeeded? As I mentioned earlier, it didn't work for the 1995 team.



I and others are frustrated with no playoff wins in 24 years, and the arrogance of Chris Grier to say the OL and RB position were fine.



We had opportunities to draft some good backs and lineman, only for Grier to pass them by.



A successful football team starts with the trenches, a concept this GM doesn't get.