Settle in Boys, Settle In...

EPBro
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
Dec 22, 2020
- Messages
- 4,870
- Reaction score
- 9,902
- Age
- 34
- Location
- SRQ
The mass exodus of talent is among us.
The discarded scraps we will sign as to not impact the comp pick formula will not uplift this tattered and torn roster.
Backing up the Brinks truck for an injury prone limited QB who can't hide roster deficiencies is the kiss of death.
We had a two year window to make a run, we won zero playoff games.
But hey, at least the soft ass players who quit on the team and let Will Levis ruin the season all get the VIP #1 rated treatment.
What do we the fans get?
Settle in, this regime by this time next year will be looking for work...
