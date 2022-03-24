Several teams interested in trading for WR Parker

Rumors are Parker had interest from Baltimore at the trade deadline in 2021. But Grier didn't feel the need to pull the trigger. Perhaps that gets revisited again before the season begins?



Philly has potential interest as well, if you believe the radio personalities, in the Philadelphia area. I've heard several talking about trading for him.



Arizona, Tennessee and Green Bay are others that have a need at WR. Anything is possible. But in the end, I think Parker stays in Miami. He makes an excellent #3 or #4.