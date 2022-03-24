Several teams interested in trading for WR Parker

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 4,985
- Reaction score
- 2,374
- Location
- SO CAL
Report: Several teams showing interest in trade for DeVante Parker - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. They drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round last spring; they signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency; and they traded for Tyreek Hill.It led them to cut Allen Hurns on Thursday.Will the team make more moves at the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
As expected.