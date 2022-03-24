 Several teams interested in trading for WR Parker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Several teams interested in trading for WR Parker

Keep him unless you get a day 2 pick for him. A sixth? Worth way more to keep him. His contract is workable and he brings a size dimension that is useful in certain matchups and situations. He has rapport with Tua and has become a competitive receiver. No need to discard him for scraps. Make us an offer we can't refuse or let's roll with him.
 
At this point I'd hold onto him unless I got blown away with a trade offer. Parker has never lived up to expectations. Plus he's got an injury history. But he's not that expensive and good for a handful of clutch grabs each year. I think there's a role for him. It'll just be as a #4. His main problem was that for years we needed him to be our #1 or #2. But he's never been that. As a #4 he absolutely has value.

Hill - Waddle - Wilson - Parker - Bowden - Williams
 
Rumors are Parker had interest from Baltimore at the trade deadline in 2021. But Grier didn't feel the need to pull the trigger. Perhaps that gets revisited again before the season begins?

Philly has potential interest as well, if you believe the radio personalities, in the Philadelphia area. I've heard several talking about trading for him.

Arizona, Tennessee and Green Bay are others that have a need at WR. Anything is possible. But in the end, I think Parker stays in Miami. He makes an excellent #3 or #4.
 
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Several teams showing interest in trade for DeVante Parker - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. They drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round last spring; they signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency; and they traded for Tyreek Hill.It led them to cut Allen Hurns on Thursday.Will the team make more moves at the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

As expected.
What could miami legitimately get for him tho? Miami doesn't need him anymore and if miami can get maybe a 4th or 5th pick, it would get back a pick they lost from trade to hill.
 
