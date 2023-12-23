Shadows of Titans and Lambs

E30M3
Simple question.
Should Fangio allow Ramsey to shadow Lamb this week?
Last week without Howard, Ramsey was released to man coverage of Wilson and blanked him completely.
Titans game with multiple zones Ramsey and Howard looked confused on multiple plays transferring players.
Personally I think Ramsey and Howard operate better in man coverage, but Fangio seems really set in his ways to not release them. I think that is gonna cost us dearly if it happens against Lamb just like it did with Hopkins. Fangio really really really needs to consider using our weapons more appropriately.
What say you?
