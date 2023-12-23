Shadows of Titans and Lambs

Hard to say. It was effective against the Jets as we were able to pressure them and get to the QB on just about every play. Dallas has a much better online and we'd have to hold the coverage much longer. The longer the play goes, the more likely a receiver gets open. The key to it all is getting to the QB quickly and I don't know if we'll be able to get to Dak as consistently as we did WIlson/Siemian.

Ramsey may have an early advantage, but as the game wears on, Ramsey will start to wear down from following a receiver all over the field on every play. We must sustain drives on offense, it will help keep the D fresh.

Tough Call...