 Shadows of Titans and Lambs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shadows of Titans and Lambs

Simple question.

Should Fangio allow Ramsey to shadow Lamb this week?

Last week without Howard, Ramsey was released to man coverage of Wilson and blanked him completely.

Titans game with multiple zones Ramsey and Howard looked confused on multiple plays transferring players.

Personally I think Ramsey and Howard operate better in man coverage, but Fangio seems really set in his ways to not release them. I think that is gonna cost us dearly if it happens against Lamb just like it did with Hopkins. Fangio really really really needs to consider using our weapons more appropriately.

What say you?
 
Let Ramsey put that lamb on a spit over some lump hardwood charcoal.

roasting food porn GIF
 
Fwiw, also, to play the counterpoint. Ramsey is very very very good in zone coverage as well, touting one of the highest ratings of all CBs in zone last year.

Maybe someone more versed in schemes can explain why, but Fangio's zone scheme seems to be problematic for our CBs.
 
I feel as though the coverage breakdowns in the titans game had more to do with the backup safeties that were in rather than the corners.
 
Happened a bunch in between the zones, but yeah a couple times it was on boundaries, but to that same point why would we be trusting backup safeties on coverage over Ramsey and Howard? Seems silly to me.
 
Hard to say. It was effective against the Jets as we were able to pressure them and get to the QB on just about every play. Dallas has a much better online and we'd have to hold the coverage much longer. The longer the play goes, the more likely a receiver gets open. The key to it all is getting to the QB quickly and I don't know if we'll be able to get to Dak as consistently as we did WIlson/Siemian.
Ramsey may have an early advantage, but as the game wears on, Ramsey will start to wear down from following a receiver all over the field on every play. We must sustain drives on offense, it will help keep the D fresh.
Tough Call...
 
