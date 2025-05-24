 Shall we forgive him ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shall we forgive him ?

I think Tyreek has always been a hard worker.

I was very critical of how he handled the end of the year and wanted him gone. Then I cooled down and tried to out myself in his shoes. He’s a huge competitor not used to losing. I think he handled it wrong, but I understand his frustration.

Hopefully he’s not just giving us lip service here. If he comes out renewed, with a chip on his shoulder, he can do great things and help this team.
 
I don't know about forgiving him but it would be financially stupid to take a hit just to get him off the team. Makes way more sense from the fins perspective for him to be on the team this season then gone the next.
 
We’ll see. Gotta show up on time, be a leader and perform especially in big games. A lot of people want to talk about Tua not performing in big games but almost all of them had some massive game changing drop from tyreek.Has to show up this year, probably knows he’s toast next year with his cap hit and probably not a huge market if he continues down the path he was on.

He looks skinny though, wonder if he purposely lost some muscle mass to gain some speed back. He’s small but he used to be built like a little tank, maybe it’s the angle but looks light.
 
Also, I see he’s wearing a brace on his wrist. Did he have surgery? A lot of people thought he was lying about that injury.
 
Yes twice. Once to fix to problem think this was just a scope to remove any scar tissue. Just had the second one maybe 2 weeks ago or so.
 
Interesting how he said “ WE weren’t in the lab like we were supposed to be last year”
 
Only more backing from what I saw, heard and read from last year
 
Listen, if the O line holds up, Hill will be back to the same old Hill we know.

I expect Hill to have a great season, if not traded and read how the public opinion of him will change simply because he starts producing again.
 
Hope he gets back to 2023 levels….

He and Tua still have a lot to prove….as me and my boys used to say in the 90's, both of these guys "nut up" in crunch time, prime time, & during big games…they both act nervous and play shook…this has to stop.

What good is 1500 yards if you can't win a playoff game, or beat the Bills?
 
The two aren't mutually exclusive.

Any one, individual player can only control/do his part to the best of his abilities.
 
He actually had screws removed as well. So funny how he talks about "putting in the work when nobody is watching" and then immediately posts said work on social media so EVERYBODY can watch. Oh well, at least nobody got pregnant for a few hours....
 
What happens if he isn't the focal point of the offense? That's my question with Hill. If Miami is winning and he's a piece of the puzzle is that enough?

As great as Hill is, I think Miami is better if they spread the ball around. Waddle, Achane, Smith, Westbrook-Ikine provide other weapons.
 
