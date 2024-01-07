Shameless Bills Fans have invaded..classless.

FSUDoles
Who the F*** wears an O.J. Simpson Jersey?!?! They are truly classless fans...
Probably picked them up cheap at the thrift store after one of their 4 Super Bowl losses...I take that back none of them look old enough to have seen any of these play
Same guy that wears an Aaron Hernandez. Jersey
At least remove the name tag, what an idiot!
Lol, only one of their asses fits on the seat.
I wouldn’t even wear that in my own houseLooks like he wants to get splattered with beer at the game..no way I'm wearing that to the stadium
Yeah you're basically just asking for it at that point.