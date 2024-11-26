Shaq Barrett coming out of retirement

Glasgow Fin
Will he play for us or will we cut him?
Trade deadline is past though.Something tells me they have a trade in place.
Can’t be done now, trade dateline has come and gone.Something tells me they have a trade in place.
Right. But I don't think he's going to be a Dolphin though.Trade deadline is past though.
why not?Right. But I don't think he's going to be a Dolphin though.
He's gonna ask for a release I bet
When he retired he referenced his heart was still in Tampa Bay.why not?
Man lots of hate here but we dont know what led to his retirement. He could have been dealing with some deep personal issues that have now been resolved for all we know.
I would love to add another pass rusher to hold the fort down until chubb comes back so hopefully this works out.