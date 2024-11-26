 Shaq Barrett coming out of retirement | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shaq Barrett coming out of retirement

WaddleWaddle said:
Man lots of hate here but we dont know what led to his retirement. He could have been dealing with some deep personal issues that have now been resolved for all we know.

I would love to add another pass rusher to hold the fort down until chubb comes back so hopefully this works out.
I said when he was signed that he had an awful couple of years personally. I can totally understand that side of it.
 
This hurts our cap a bit right? Also would he be waived and not released right? Meaning we'd be on the hook for the contract even if he did want to play for the Bucs? I say F him, play here or retire. You can join the Bucs next year.
 
