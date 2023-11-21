Shaq Leonard Cut

Fin-Loco
Get him now.
Not a chance... nope... no way!
He's waaaaay overpaid for the no sack, no turnover player that he is.
6m for a year? Maybe... for less than half a season?
Hell no.
His stats, skill-set, and PFF rating are almost identical to Jerome Baker... and his contract is even worse.I’d bring him after he clears waivers. See where’s he’s at physically.
I am ready to see less and less of 55.
His stats, skill-set, and PFF rating are almost identical to Jerome Baker... and his contract is even worse.
Yes maybe after he passes through waivers. Only a really dumb team takes that contract.
Baker makes me sick to my stomach.