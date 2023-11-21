 Shaq Leonard Cut | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shaq Leonard Cut

He’s not getting claimed. He’s still owed $6m in salary that Indy is willing to eat to not have him on the team.

Hard to believe he’a still got the physical tools and simply has been demoted because of performance.

Hard to imagine any team is willing to lose $6M in cap space at this juncture in the season for a gamble.

If/when he clears waivers he should be available for the veteran minimum for the duration of the season. His new money should come off Indys obligation to him so there is no motivation for him to ask for anything above vet minimum.
 
I love Leonard but he's not close to the player he once was - not sure how much of an upgrade he would be
 
I’d bring him after he clears waivers. See where’s he’s at physically.

I am ready to see less and less of 55.
 
The Ghost said:
I’d bring him after he clears waivers. See where’s he’s at physically.

I am ready to see less and less of 55.
His stats, skill-set, and PFF rating are almost identical to Jerome Baker... and his contract is even worse.

Yes maybe after he passes through waivers. Only a really dumb team takes that contract.
 
Doubt he gets claimed for that cap hit he’s due the next 3 years.

If he clears we should obviously be all in. He would certainly be an upgrade over Baker. Instantly.
 
Hes been a shell of himself from injuries but if he fell to us after waivers I'd definitely throw him a prove it contract.
 
@The Ghost doesn't care about any of that.

He would gladly take pay more for an over the hill player just to get rid of Baker.

Obsession? IDK, but he has had a hard on for the guy for years, and believes you can get a perennial All Pro for the same money.

Reality is you can't even replace him for the same money, and LB, much like RBs are not seen as a high value position.
 
