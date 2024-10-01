 Shedeur & Deion Sanders in 2025 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shedeur & Deion Sanders in 2025

Roman529

Roman529

Let's face it, this team is going nowhere in 2024. Blow things up and after we finish this season at 1-16 or 2-15, we can draft Shedeur Sanders, and hire Deion as HC in package deal and move on from this perennial disaster. We have hit rock bottom. McDaniel is just another Cam Cameron. If not Shedeur then bring in Cam Ward.
 
No.
 
I'll be a Texans fan if that happens.
 
I'd rather......


Angry Darth Vader GIF by Disney+


















Bill Belichick Binoculars GIF by Barstool Sports
 
