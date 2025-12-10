FH,



It's well documented that I was critical, along with some, in the preseason and early this season in relation to the roster building and team performance.



Times were bleak.



But times have changed.



Yes Tua is not what he once was but let's set that aside.



The newer philosophy of purging vet contracts and investing in the trenches is PAYING DIVIDENS.



I mean you legit have to be blind if you can't wrap your head around the multiplicity and diversity in our running game on O right now.



Power, Zone, pin and pull, run action, play action, etc.



Paul, Jonah, Brewer, AJax all running it back next year.



Grant, Biggers, Phillips taking big strides.



THIS IS HOW YOU ROSTER BUILD.



THIS IS HOW YOU WIN IN DECEMBER / JANUARY.



And while some on this site will waste your time about mathematical probabilities in regard to the playoffs.



I challenge you to look beyond.



I don't know if we'll make the playoffs if we win all our games.



But I do know that if we run the table, this won't be your mommy's Dolphins...