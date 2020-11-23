Sheesh would you rather be the Bengals this morning???

Reading some of these posts make me want to jump off of the Verrazano Bridge. We all knew that the Fins weren't as good as their record said they were......As much as we wanted to believe it we were riding a wave of momentum and Teddy Bruschi had it right when he said over and over that Tua will have a bad game as ALL Rookies do!!! This was his game to throw us a turd. We were out coached and outplayed at every level yesterday and still didn't get blown out.



God forbid Tua re-injured his hip we would all be crying this morning or saying we should have drafted Herbert & the posts would have been drastically different today. Feel bad for the Bengals who's #1 pick suffered more than just a loss yesterday but a season ending injury to boot. Let's be grateful that it was just a turd of a game and not a major injury suffered. That's how I will choose to move forward. Bring on the Jests, re-group and let's heal all wounds from yesterday!!!!!! Finsup!!