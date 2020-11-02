Shefter report... Dolphins unsure of Tua

That's a bit misleading. The having a boatload of draft picks and this contributing to their decision to start Tua now doesnt necessarily have anything to do with their faith in him. I mean I'm not saying it doesnt but who's to say they dont just need to see what their offense as a whole looks like with him at QB? Can they protect him, can they run RPO's, can WR's get open with the stuff Tua excels at, can we run the ball etc. I dont claim to know anything for certain but I'd bet any amount of money that Miami will not draft a QB high next year regardless of how this season plays out or what picks we have.



We all know we need a better OL, WR's who can seperate and have RAC ability and a RB upgrade. If I had to guess I'd say they will spend a lot of resources in the offseason on offensive playmakers in 2021 and that includes the top 5 or 10 pick from Houston.