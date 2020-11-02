Shefter report... Dolphins unsure of Tua

It was an ESPN topic before the game yesterday. I know Tua didn't play amazingly yesterday, but he didn't look that awful either. Luckily, the Dolphins really didn't need a great offensive game to win yesterday against the Rams, but they will in coming games.
Idk, I am not really worried about Tua, I think not playing in almost a year, first NFL game against one of the best defenses in the league is what we saw yesterday. Tua will only keep getting better as the season goes on and he will get much more comfortable.
As far as the ESPN thing, sure, it makes sense. The Texans pick might be a top 5 one, or at least top 10, so any smart team will want to know what they have just in case. I don't think it is them being unsure or regretting picking Tua. They are just fortunate to have, as they put it, a "trove of picks" next year.