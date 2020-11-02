Shefter report... Dolphins unsure of Tua

Its good to know they are open to drafting a qb next year if they made a mistake. It was also the topic of espn this morning. 20201102_092048.jpg
 
dolphinfan41 said:
So it's ok for Espn experts to talk about, but I can't. Strange. ESPN must be trolls as well.
trove of NFL draft picks was factor in decision to start Tua Tagovailoa

One factor that contributed to the Miami Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback was the fact that Miami owns the Houston Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN. The Dolphins need to know what they have in...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Of true it’s dissapointing to me. I was hoping he was starting because we are at the point where his talent out weighs the experience of Fitz. Not because we need to see if we need to draft another QB.
 
It was an ESPN topic before the game yesterday. I know Tua didn't play amazingly yesterday, but he didn't look that awful either. Luckily, the Dolphins really didn't need a great offensive game to win yesterday against the Rams, but they will in coming games.

Idk, I am not really worried about Tua, I think not playing in almost a year, first NFL game against one of the best defenses in the league is what we saw yesterday. Tua will only keep getting better as the season goes on and he will get much more comfortable.

As far as the ESPN thing, sure, it makes sense. The Texans pick might be a top 5 one, or at least top 10, so any smart team will want to know what they have just in case. I don't think it is them being unsure or regretting picking Tua. They are just fortunate to have, as they put it, a "trove of picks" next year.
 
Why can’t it be the opposite? Just as likely to be they want to see what type of talent they want to surround him with.
 
That's a bit misleading. The having a boatload of draft picks and this contributing to their decision to start Tua now doesnt necessarily have anything to do with their faith in him. I mean I'm not saying it doesnt but who's to say they dont just need to see what their offense as a whole looks like with him at QB? Can they protect him, can they run RPO's, can WR's get open with the stuff Tua excels at, can we run the ball etc. I dont claim to know anything for certain but I'd bet any amount of money that Miami will not draft a QB high next year regardless of how this season plays out or what picks we have.

We all know we need a better OL, WR's who can seperate and have RAC ability and a RB upgrade. If I had to guess I'd say they will spend a lot of resources in the offseason on offensive playmakers in 2021 and that includes the top 5 or 10 pick from Houston.
 
its probably a little bit of everything going into the decision to start him. If he is healthy, he should be starting no matter what. We need to see what he is because we will probably be in a position to take Justin Fields with the Texans pick. Hopefully he will ball out and this will all be history. But there is def nothing wrong with the GM wanting to hedge his bets here.
 
The Media, especially Boston Media, will do anything to troll and negate the Dolphins... Just the way it is.
 
Well IMO if they were looking for an answer at the position I don't think they got one yesterday!
Bottom line if the D didn't win that game all by themselves with an assist by teams --- the verdict
on Tua would be a LOT harsher! The fact we won is tending to gloss over the obvious ugliness...
 
Not one channel I watched has said that most everybody was dropping his passes. How can you get anything going if that’s happening?! After the 2nd series he settled down. If people caught his passes he would of been 16-22 at the worst and it would of been more because the drives would of continued! The play calling was suspect too imo. Time to open it up. Give the kid a chance!
 
We already knew this based on the evidence before naming him the starter, it's a copycat league and the Fins are going to try to hedge its bets.
 
