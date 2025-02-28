First of all... a brief apology... I might be a-fixin' to be a little sarcastic here... (bear with me).



Last year, a number of us stated quite clearly that Chop Robinson was THE physical freak among the OLB-type Edges last year, but the crybabies (here's the sarcasm that I warned you about) sniffed... but his production! If he was any good, he would have put up sooo many more sacks.



I guess they were.... WRONG (as Ray would jabber).



Chop had/has a nightmarish first step and as one of the youngest players in the draft, he just hadn't put it all together yet. The classic, decent floor/astronomical ceiling prospect. ...and he came on as the season progressed, even though his running buddies were... umm... old, and less than stellar.



But Fever... (you say)... I thought your title said Shemar Stewart?



Can you say, hit me again, Chris.



Shemar KILLED the Combine... just killed it. He put up some of the best numbers, not just of this combine but historically.



I already liked him.



Now he is the #1 prospect on my board at 13. Pairing these two would give us a dream pass rush. One power/speed, and one with a dynamite twitch.



If he's on the board and we pass. I'll cry... out loud.