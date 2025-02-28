 Shemar Stewart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shemar Stewart

Feverdream

Feverdream

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
16,709
Reaction score
45,148
First of all... a brief apology... I might be a-fixin' to be a little sarcastic here... (bear with me).

Last year, a number of us stated quite clearly that Chop Robinson was THE physical freak among the OLB-type Edges last year, but the crybabies (here's the sarcasm that I warned you about) sniffed... but his production! If he was any good, he would have put up sooo many more sacks.

I guess they were.... WRONG (as Ray would jabber).

Chop had/has a nightmarish first step and as one of the youngest players in the draft, he just hadn't put it all together yet. The classic, decent floor/astronomical ceiling prospect. ...and he came on as the season progressed, even though his running buddies were... umm... old, and less than stellar.

But Fever... (you say)... I thought your title said Shemar Stewart?

Can you say, hit me again, Chris.

Shemar KILLED the Combine... just killed it. He put up some of the best numbers, not just of this combine but historically.

I already liked him.

Now he is the #1 prospect on my board at 13. Pairing these two would give us a dream pass rush. One power/speed, and one with a dynamite twitch.

If he's on the board and we pass. I'll cry... out loud.
 
He’ll be gone before we pick. Was already trending that way and just scored #1 athleticism score out of any DE since 1987. If he’s not he’s our trade ticket.
 
Both he and Pierce are unbelievable prospects and it would be pretty crazy if both were still there when we pick.

Pierce got knocked for character stuff apparently so that helps. It is very realistic they both fall and they're the BPA by a fair margin.

I was wrong about Chop ... I admitted it several times. Hope that arc keeps going up because he fell off there a little at the end of the year. He pulled a Jalen Phillips on us.

I wanted Mitchell so I was mad. The extreme lack of production at PSU did give me pause. I'd still swap them in a heartbeat given the chance.
 
Last edited:
MARINO1384 said:
He’ll be gone before we pick. Was already trending that way and just scored #1 athleticism score out of any DE since 1987. If he’s not he’s our trade ticket.
Click to expand...
Maybe... maybe not.

Every year, we hear that this or that guy will NEVER drop that far... and some do.

My other favorite player, Tet McMillan, was originally thought to be a top 5 guy, now some mocks have him sliding down to the 20s.

There's so much smoke before the draft, so much lying, so much posturing...

If both are taken, then the Offenisve Linemen slide down. There are only so many players who can be taken in the top 12. (12, I think)
 
BobDole said:
Both he and Pierce are unbelievable prospects and it would be pretty crazy if both were still there when we pick.

Pierce got knocked for character stuff apparently so that helps. It is very realistic they both fall and they're the BPA by a fair margin.

I was wrong about Chop ... I admitted it several times. Hope that arc keeps going up because he fall off there a little at the end of the year. He pulled a Jalen Phillips on us.

I wanted Mitchell so I was mad. The extreme lack of production at PSU did give me pause. I'd still swap them in a heartbeat given the chance.
Click to expand...
I was never high on Pierce as a fit for us.

I just don't see him as a DE who'll play 3 downs; like Chop, I think he's a second and third down player... and having two of those is nice, but not as effective as having one of each.

I think NFL Tackles would smirk at the first sign of two light 'edges' on the field when they were ready to run the ball.

Now that he's dropping... I like him a LOT better.
 
Feverdream said:
I was never high on Pierce as a fit for us.

I just don't see him as a DE who'll play 3 downs; like Chop, I think he's a second and third down player... and having two of those is nice, but not as effective as having one of each.

I think NFL Tackles would smirk at the first sign of two light 'edges' on the field when they were ready to run the ball.

Now that he's dropping... I like him a LOT better.
Click to expand...

Look at how good he is against the run, though. That's the concern, right? Chop absolutely has limitations there so they probably wouldn't even be on the field together on 1st down.

He didn't test phenomenal besides the 40 and possible maturity concerns ... so trading back and still getting him isn't off the the table.

I think Stewart has a good chance at top 10 after today.
 
Feverdream said:
Maybe... maybe not.

Every year, we hear that this or that guy will NEVER drop that far... and some do.

My other favorite player, Tet McMillan, was originally thought to be a top 5 guy, now some mocks have him sliding down to the 20s.

There's so much smoke before the draft, so much lying, so much posturing...

If both are taken, then the Offenisve Linemen slide down. There are only so many players who can be taken in the top 12. (12, I think)
Click to expand...
McMillan is by far my favorite player but I'll admit the underwear Olympic performance Stewert put on today made me a believer.

If he's there at #13 (doubtful after today) we should take him. He's right up there with Graham for me now.
 
BobDole said:
Look at how good he is against the run, though. That's the concern, right? Chop absolutely has limitations there so they probably wouldn't even be on the field together on 1st down.

He didn't test phenomenal besides the 40 and possible maturity concerns ... so trading back and still getting him isn't off the the table.

I think Stewart has a good chance at top 10 after today.
Click to expand...
Well... first off... I've spoken MANY times about how I'd red flag players with character concerns. They'd NEVER be on my board. Too many of them end up in jail or dead... and they sour the locker room with their antics. If the concerns are real, then I'm 100% out on a player. It isn't worth the risk... the circus.

Pierce has good numbers in college against the run, but let's face it... if he's asked to go head up vs. a 320# NFL Tackle; he's going to lose a LOT more often than he is going to win. He's 6'5" and 245. He can be strong for that size, but that isn't NFL Tackle strong. In the running game, he'll get pushed around.
 
MrChadRico said:
McMillan is by far my favorite player but I'll admit the underwear Olympic performance Stewert put on today made me a believer.

If he's there at #13 (doubtful after today) we should take him. He's right up there with Graham for me now.
Click to expand...
We are @13, and I doubt if I'm exaggerating when I say that when you add up all of the players that one or another of our brothers have said "won't be there when we pick", I'd wager the number of players is 20+.

In general, I flatly reject that opening. Guys fall... and sometimes they fall because the teams passing on them have other needs, other schemes... and the reason that I lead with Shemar's lack of college production is because some front offices will say just that... Indeed, that's why Chop fell to us after he did extremely well at the combine.
 
One way to I guess ...guess if he might be there is look at the teams "currently" ahead of us and what they might do.

1) trade or take Carter
2) QB
3) Stafford or draft QB?
4) Mason or oline?
5) Jags? Stewart or WR
6) QB
7) Cousins or Draft QB?
8-12. Hunter, Warren, Walker, Williams, Starks, Jeanty (Dallas) ,Pierce, Simmons, the two corners and more.

Impossible to predict before FA, and even after that I suspect we will see some trading up before us.

At this point I foresee a very good player available to us. No idea who it will be.
 
JamesWsenior said:
One way to I guess ...guess if he might be there is look at the teams "currently" ahead of us and what they might do.

1) trade or take Carter
2) QB
3) Stafford or draft QB?
4) Mason or oline?
5) Jags? Stewart or WR
6) QB
7) Cousins or Draft QB?
8-12. Hunter, Warren, Walker, Williams, Starks, Jeanty (Dallas) ,Pierce, Simmons, the two corners and more.

Impossible to predict before FA, and even after that I suspect we will see some trading up before us.

At this point I foresee a very good player available to us. No idea who it will be.
Click to expand...
If Simmons' medicals come back clean, he OUGHT to be the first lineman off the Board... and I hope he is. A pure Tackle is not what we need, and another injured college player should not be on our list considering our history.
I think a bad team with a young QB may jump on him.
 
Feverdream said:
If Simmons' medicals come back clean, he OUGHT to be the first lineman off the Board... and I hope he is. A pure Tackle is not what we need, and another injured college player should not be on our list considering our history.
I think a bad team with a young QB may jump on him.
Click to expand...
Patriots.
 
Conservatively... you've got to figure that both QBs, Carter, Graham, Hunter, and Turner SHOULD come off quickly.

That's 6.

I guess Turner might slide, but we'd jump on that... so 6.

Realistically, I don't think any of these will plummet.

If Simmons, Jeanty, or Warren... or better yet, all three get taken.

We're looking REALLY good then.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom