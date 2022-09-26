 Sherfield questionable for Cincy game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sherfield questionable for Cincy game

royalshank

royalshank

“Sherfield was taken to Miami-Dade hospital immediately at the conclusion of today’s contest with the Bills where surgeons performed an emergency extraction of an NFL regulation kicking ball from his rectum. Sherfield is said to be in stable condition following the procedure though his status for Thursday’s game at Cincinnati is listed as questionable”
 
zucca

royalshank said:
It’s only funny cause we won! Does anyone know if he was lined up incorrectly / too far back?
Punter was on the end line, only 10 and a half yards back instead of 15. I don't know where the protector is supposed to go when they have to tighten up. But he has to move somewhere.
 
royalshank said:
“Sherfield was taken to Miami-Dade hospital immediately at the conclusion of today’s contest with the Bills where surgeons performed an emergency extraction of an NFL regulation kicking ball from his rectum. Sherfield is said to be in stable condition following the procedure though his status for Thursday’s game at Cincinnati is listed as questionable”
That poor son of a bitch…

God speed, Trent, God speed!
 
