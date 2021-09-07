Shoddy Turf Alert - UM & Phins Play 5 Times On Same Weekend

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Mar 12, 2003
12,788
33,031
Land of Loco!
We've all seen over the years how shoddy the turf is at the stadium especially when UM happens to play the same weekend as ours. This year our home games against the Bills, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Ravens are all on the same week/weekend that the U has already chewed up our turf. The U needs their own stadium. Most real college teams have their own stadium but all of the Canes fans want to act all case hardened like the U is a contender.