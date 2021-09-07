Shoddy Turf Alert - UM & Phins Play 5 Times On Same Weekend

I attended both Dolphins and Hurricane games in the Orange Bowl and if you really believe that the stadium wasn’t rocking for the Canes during their championship years, you obviously are just looking for a reason to attack the Canes. The reality is the Orange Bowl was built for the Canes and the Dolphins played there because the city refused to build the Dolphins a stadium. If not for the Orange Bowl and the Miami Hurricanes, there never would have been a Miami Dolphin team to begin with because there would not have been no stadium for the Dolphins to play in, in South Florida.



Ross makes money off the Canes playing in the stadium and that is why they play in Joe Robbie Stadium today.