Shoddy Turf Alert - UM & Phins Play 5 Times On Same Weekend

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

We've all seen over the years how shoddy the turf is at the stadium especially when UM happens to play the same weekend as ours. This year our home games against the Bills, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Ravens are all on the same week/weekend that the U has already chewed up our turf. The U needs their own stadium. Most real college teams have their own stadium but all of the Canes fans want to act all case hardened like the U is a contender.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

We have our Sod farm all set and fully operational. I do not anticipate any more turf issues outside intense weather
 
1

1972forever

Fin-Loco said:
We've all seen over the years how shoddy the turf is at the stadium especially when UM happens to play the same weekend as ours. This year our home games against the Bills, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Ravens are all on the same week/weekend that the U has already chewed up our turf. The U needs their own stadium. Most real college teams have their own stadium but all of the Canes fans want to act all case hardened like the U is a contender.
The opposing team will be playing on the same turf the Dolphins will be playing on. So the turf is no excuse. The Canes and Dolphins have played on the same field for decades and the University of Miami as a private college doesn’t have the financial resources to build their own stadium.

Unlike public Universities which get public funding to build or enlarge their stadiums. If the state of Florida wants to fund the stadiums like they did for UF, FSU, and the other state universities, I‘m sure the University of Miami will be happy to build a stadium.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Canes shared their Orange bowl with us all those years so it's fine and there were not any turf problems last year

I mean we could be playing in a place called the swamp god forbid :bobdole:
 
andyahs

andyahs

Fin-Loco said:
We've all seen over the years how shoddy the turf is at the stadium especially when UM happens to play the same weekend as ours. This year our home games against the Bills, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Ravens are all on the same week/weekend that the U has already chewed up our turf. The U needs their own stadium. Most real college teams have their own stadium but all of the Canes fans want to act all case hardened like the U is a contender.
Them's fighting words. Right @fishfanmiami
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

fishfanmiami said:
Canes shared their Orange bowl with us all those years so it's fine and there were not any turf problems last year

I mean we could be playing in a place called the swamp god forbid :bobdole:
LOL. The only relevance that stadium ever had was because the Phins played there.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Fin-Loco said:
LOL. The only relevance that stadium ever had was because the Phins played there.
The Fins won 2 super bowls however the Canes won 5 national Championships while playing there as a matter of fact.

You know the same as UF and FSU COMBINED

I know I was at all the parades for both our teams

:cheers:
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

fishfanmiami said:
The Fins won 2 super bowls however the Canes won 5 national Championships while playing there as a matter of fact.

You know the same as UF and FSU COMBINED

I know I was at all the parades for both our teams

:cheers:
Blegh. All of CFB must have been soft those 5 years lol. Nice work on Saturday. An ostrich doesn't show his @ss that much when he sticks his head in the sand. Lucky for the whole state that UF is good based on the U and FSU's performance.
 
A

AyyJayy

Yeah well, players are more fragile these days. Just because the other team is playing on the same ****ty conditions as we are doesn't mean I want our expensive glassware on it. It may not seem like an issue but just the thought of any of our offensive guys getting breathed on makes me cringe.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

AyyJayy said:
Yeah well, players are more fragile these days. Just because the other team is playing on the same ****ty conditions as we are doesn't mean I want our expensive glassware on it. It may not seem like an issue but just the thought of any of our offensive guys getting breathed on makes me cringe.
That was the point. The shoddier the turf the more easier injuries happen. I don't care if the other team is going to get injured or not, I just care about the Phins players.
 
1

1972forever

Fin-Loco said:
LOL. The only relevance that stadium ever had was because the Phins played there.
I attended both Dolphins and Hurricane games in the Orange Bowl and if you really believe that the stadium wasn’t rocking for the Canes during their championship years, you obviously are just looking for a reason to attack the Canes. The reality is the Orange Bowl was built for the Canes and the Dolphins played there because the city refused to build the Dolphins a stadium. If not for the Orange Bowl and the Miami Hurricanes, there never would have been a Miami Dolphin team to begin with because there would have been no stadium for the Dolphins to play in, in South Florida.

Ross makes money off the Canes playing in the stadium and that is why they play in Joe Robbie Stadium today.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

1972forever said:
I attended both Dolphins and Hurricane games in the Orange Bowl and if you really believe that the stadium wasn’t rocking for the Canes during their championship years, you obviously are just looking for a reason to attack the Canes. The reality is the Orange Bowl was built for the Canes and the Dolphins played there because the city refused to build the Dolphins a stadium. If not for the Orange Bowl and the Miami Hurricanes, there never would have been a Miami Dolphin team to begin with because there would not have been no stadium for the Dolphins to play in, in South Florida.

Ross makes money off the Canes playing in the stadium and that is why they play in Joe Robbie Stadium today.
He knows this just gloating over a win against FIU vs who we played

They FINALLY agreed to play us again in 2023 and 2024 after running away all these years

We'll see then what is what :cool:
 
1

1972forever

fishfanmiami said:
He knows this just gloating over a win against FIU vs who we played

They FINALLY agreed to play us again in 2023 and 2024 after running away all these years

We'll see then what is what :cool:
I fully understand the University of Miami isn’t the team it was for nearly 20 years. Yet I was a UM fan long before the Dolphins were even a team in the NFL and while I love the Dolphins, I will always be a UM fan, no matter what their record is.

I received my Masters in Public Administration from FIU but I still remain a UM fan and root for UM whenever they play FIU in any sport.
 
Henrik

Henrik

Fin-Loco said:
We've all seen over the years how shoddy the turf is at the stadium especially when UM happens to play the same weekend as ours. This year our home games against the Bills, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Ravens are all on the same week/weekend that the U has already chewed up our turf. The U needs their own stadium. Most real college teams have their own stadium but all of the Canes fans want to act all case hardened like the U is a contender.
It sure beats having the Marlins share the field!
 
