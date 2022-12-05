 Short memory, self-confidence and mental toughness better be on the menu | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Short memory, self-confidence and mental toughness better be on the menu

Because Tua now has a national audience the next 2 weeks against AFC hopefuls. Hopefully the light shines bright and he does too.

Take both and we're leading the division, split them and we're in good shape for a playoff berth but lose them both, play nervous, and we're heading for an early off-season with few picks.
 
I'm blue dabba de dabba da - Blue his house with a blue little window and a blue corvette and everything is blue for him and himself and everybody around Cause he ain't got noboby to listen to...Go Leafs Go!
 
watching all 22 stuff now.

heres what happened imo..

Tua got spooked on that first tip by fred werner.

It was obvious that demeco ryans instructed their two backers to get an inordinate amount of depth in their drops usually on the hashes.

The issue after that is the receivers did not adjust their depth relative to the linebackers drop and Tua felt the need to over compensate..

let me tell you though, there were huge plays left on the field because of this, and the niners got real azz lucky on more than a few.

feel a lot better about the game, Tua was off yes on some throws, but not as bad as it looked at first look.

we gonna shred that chargers defense.
 
