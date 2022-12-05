Short memory, self-confidence and mental toughness better be on the menu

tggeorge
Because Tua now has a national audience the next 2 weeks against AFC hopefuls. Hopefully the light shines bright and he does too.
Take both and we're leading the division, split them and we're in good shape for a playoff berth but lose them both, play nervous, and we're heading for an early off-season with few picks.
