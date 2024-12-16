How does Mc. Daniel not realize that the short passing game is not working. Not only is it not working they are basically telling everyone that they are doing it and too stubborn to go away from it. From the beginning of the season when Tua was pressed on what he thought of the offensive line and he said "Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So Im confident in whoever we've got there" Basically there he flat out says well I'm just going to throw it within 5 yds of the LOS. Lately when pressed about the lack of run game Mc. Daniel doubles down and says dont read into the run game, we have our short passing game which is our running game.



We then are surprised when all of the DB's are hugged on the line and sitting on all the short routes. Even the announcer said multiple times that the CB is jumping the short route and they are setting it up for the double move. Nope, as soon as Tyreek makes a cut the ball is going to come out where there, which means as soon as Tyreek makes a cut the CB jumps it and low and behold the Int's are left and right. It seem's to me that once the NFL made the rules around motioning this year it stifled everything McDaniel had planned because now Tyreek cant get the immediate separation and they had it set in there mind that with this O-line all we can do it the short passes and we tell the defense that is exactly what we are going to do and we refuse to change.