How does Mc. Daniel not realize that the short passing game is not working. Not only is it not working they are basically telling everyone that they are doing it and too stubborn to go away from it. From the beginning of the season when Tua was pressed on what he thought of the offensive line and he said "Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So Im confident in whoever we've got there" Basically there he flat out says well I'm just going to throw it within 5 yds of the LOS. Lately when pressed about the lack of run game Mc. Daniel doubles down and says dont read into the run game, we have our short passing game which is our running game.

We then are surprised when all of the DB's are hugged on the line and sitting on all the short routes. Even the announcer said multiple times that the CB is jumping the short route and they are setting it up for the double move. Nope, as soon as Tyreek makes a cut the ball is going to come out where there, which means as soon as Tyreek makes a cut the CB jumps it and low and behold the Int's are left and right. It seem's to me that once the NFL made the rules around motioning this year it stifled everything McDaniel had planned because now Tyreek cant get the immediate separation and they had it set in there mind that with this O-line all we can do it the short passes and we tell the defense that is exactly what we are going to do and we refuse to change.
 
McD can't make adjustments, we've seen this for 3 years. Once his gameplan is figured out he sticks with it and tries to force the gameplan. He cannot counteract strategically in-game.

There are so many issues with this team that fall directly at the HC. No discipline. No toughness. No physicality. No practicing. No in-game counter adjustments. No concern about OL. No counter strategies if first strategy fails.

The new league rule against the motions we used last year broke McD's system completely and he's lost. We are all sick of his deer in headlights demeanor every single game. Reminds me of the coach in Waterboy who couldn't coach, that is McD.

7 teams in each conference make the playoffs, 14 teams total which is nearly 50 percent, closer to 45 percent. It's no great accomplishment to make the playoffs.

The goal is to contend for the championship, not to annually contend for a wild card spot. We are the team, and have been for 2+ decades, that is happy to just make it in to the post season.

This is our organizational flaw in the coaching staffs (yes plural) and front office. It needs to be removed like a cancer. Cut it out and remove it. Find the people who will instill a culture of tough, physical and smart football over anything finesse. Finesse west coast offense has failed in Miami for far too long.
 
