Short preseason and less physicality in TC hurting the early Quality of play!

When I was a kid they played 6 preseason games and the training camps were physical….

We are now down to 3 preseason games and most teams barely played their starters a full game equivalent. The paranoia of injury has reached extremes if you ask me?

Training camps are now more walk through in shorts than actual physical full speed football, training camps used to be like “boot camps”!

My point is I believe this leads to the overall quality of football we saw on opening weekend, I think the Dolphins would have been much sharper with more prior game reps in preseason. Buffalo was another good example of this IMO!

I think we will see the Dolphins offense improve greatly in the coming weeks, it’s just a shame they don’t work this out in preseason like they used too!
 
It’s been trending that way for years now.

Fundamentals are not what they were in the 70’s and prior. Notably tackling.
 
Old school coaches like Shula, Landry and Noll would hate today's NFL. Soft.
 
