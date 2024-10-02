 shortest path to respectability this year (realistic) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

shortest path to respectability this year (realistic)

I

isaacjunk

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
659
Reaction score
758
Age
48
- replace Frank Smith with a disciplinarian and good in-game manager to handle all play calling
*notice that the effort and discipline issues are 80% on the offense? it may be more McD's fault than Frank Smith's but not feasible to fire McD inseason right now
- replace Robert Jones with an average NFL starter via trade
- make use of Achane as our 3rd WR, bump Jaylen Wright up the RB chart
- further tweak offense to fit Huntley's strengths, simplify motions

Then give Huntley a few weeks to see if we can at least be league average offensively. If not then we'll just have to wait for Tua / tank for next year.
 
My question would be why, it would take weeks for someone to come in and implement and teach a new offense, and even if it was successful it would only hurt our draft position. We have no shot this year better off just losing and attempt a soft rebuild.
 
If Grier is allowed to trade away future assets, the fanbase should sue Ross on the grounds of fraudulent mis-managment 😆
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom