Should any Dolphin fan be happy YES

Very happy with the Miami Dolphins,

To me, an old time Dolphin fan will be used to “an exciting offense” and “feeling like the team can win any game”. We have that again after 22 years.



We have the best start to a season in 21 years, since 2001.



We have the best tandem wide receiver group in the NFL and that we have had in at least 25 years, that is probably better than Clayton Duper when all is said and done.



We have the best QB we have had since Marino. He might not be better but he is better at some things like hand-offs and scrambling.



We have the best coach we have had since Don Shula.



When healthy we have a strong defense that is at least as good as many defenses Marino had, when healthy.



We have a solid foundation for a team, any player can join and immediately have success in because it is built intelligently.

We are picking good players.



We use to worry about winning in December in the 1990’s and now perhaps we have returned to that, instead of “just trying to win a game”.



If you are and old time fan, there is very little to complain about, and if you can't be happy with this, you might be an unrealistic fan claiming to be real.



Can't wait to attend my second game of the year in the next three weeks (another win). Already caught the Detroit game.



Cheer loudly!