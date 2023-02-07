SHOULD CO-ORDINATORS BE IN THE HALL OF FAME?

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 15,981
- Reaction score
- 78,116
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
Players, Head Coaches, Executives, Media all can make the HOF but no top co-ordinators have.
I understand the HC is the main man but often OC or DC's can play a big play in their success.
Just looking back on our own Fins Don Shula had 2 very good ones in Bill Arnsparger and Howard Schnellenberger.
Even now Vic Fangio didn't set the world on fire as a HC but many have regarded him as an excellent DC for many years now.
just to add I realise some have had success initially as co-ordinators and later went on to become successful HC's like Belichick, Chuck Noll and even Shula.
Please discuss.
I understand the HC is the main man but often OC or DC's can play a big play in their success.
Just looking back on our own Fins Don Shula had 2 very good ones in Bill Arnsparger and Howard Schnellenberger.
Even now Vic Fangio didn't set the world on fire as a HC but many have regarded him as an excellent DC for many years now.
just to add I realise some have had success initially as co-ordinators and later went on to become successful HC's like Belichick, Chuck Noll and even Shula.
Please discuss.
Last edited: