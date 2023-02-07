SHOULD CO-ORDINATORS BE IN THE HALL OF FAME?

Players, Head Coaches, Executives, Media all can make the HOF but no top co-ordinators have.I understand the HC is the main man but often OC or DC's can play a big play in their success.Just looking back on our own Fins Don Shula had 2 very good ones inEven now Vic Fangio didn't set the world on fire as a HC but many have regarded him as an excellent DC for many years now.just to add I realise some have had success initially as co-ordinators and later went on to become successful HC's like Belichick, Chuck Noll and even Shula.Please discuss.