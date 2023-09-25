Should Dolphins and Tua negotiate a new contract NOW?

ANUFan
Club Member
This is an interesting point from First Things First:
Nick basically said, Even tho it was agreed upon a new contract talk should wait after the season. Tua reps should demand a new contract NOW!
The reason why is this maybe the only time he has the most leverage. Assuming he stays healthy the entire season.
Dolphins Case Why They Should:
1) Signing him now might be the cheapest option assuming he stays healthy and the Dolphins make it far into the season.
Dolphins Case Why They Shouldn't:
1) If he gets hurt they may have wrecked their cap.
Likely Contract Numbers:
1) Somewhere between Herbert and Burrows Numbers
What do you think?
