 Should Dolphins and Tua negotiate a new contract NOW? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should Dolphins and Tua negotiate a new contract NOW?

This is an interesting point from First Things First:


Nick basically said, Even tho it was agreed upon a new contract talk should wait after the season. Tua reps should demand a new contract NOW!

The reason why is this maybe the only time he has the most leverage. Assuming he stays healthy the entire season.


Dolphins Case Why They Should:

1) Signing him now might be the cheapest option assuming he stays healthy and the Dolphins make it far into the season.

Dolphins Case Why They Shouldn't:

1) If he gets hurt they may have wrecked their cap.

Likely Contract Numbers:

1) Somewhere between Herbert and Burrows Numbers



What do you think?
 
No…prove some durability and that you can follow the “not holding the ball too long strategy “ for a whole season, be there for team in the playoffs…then you get the contract.
 
Trade Him now for the 1st overall pick in the 2024 draft plus another 1st in 2025. I say that jokingly, but just think people have gone from wanting to dump Tua and 3 additional 1st round picks to draft a qb to thinking they wouldn't trade Tua for the 1st overall pick and an additional future 1st.
 
Danny said:
No. Let him concentrate on the season he's having. He'll get paid after
Even if he gets hurt? God forbid another terrible concussion?

You really think the Dolphins would still pay him top dollar?

I don’t!
 
Didn't the Dolphins already say they were putting off negotiations until the end of the season?
 
ANUFan said:
Even if he gets hurt? God forbid another terrible concussion?

You really think the Dolphins would still pay him top dollar?

I don’t!
I think at this point is better to just wait
 
There'd be a ton of risk built-in if they negotiated right now. The team could come out great if they did it now, compared to later, if there wasn't injury concerns. Honestly, I'd take the risk, come up with a legit "I know we said we'd wait, but we'd sign right now for" number, and throw it by 'em. Some kind of team-friendly deal that helps distribute the overall over an additional (this) year, but still respects Tua with the bottom line. But I'm not a GM or cap specialist...have to defer to the wizards.
 
I really don’t like anyone doing this in-season stuff. I’m unfortunately old and believe in just going with your current contract.

If he stays healthy he’ll be getting a boat load of money.

Edit: that guy on the right side looks like a typical screaming TV sports guy. I avoid that stuff.
 
Danny said:
I think at this point is better to just wait
I don’t think Tua’s agent would be representing him and his best financial interest if they didn’t atleast try.

There’s still a very long season to go where anything can happens and Tua’s is currently on fire right now!
 
After that record-setting performance? Hell no, his agent will want 75 mil/year with 750 mil guarantee. Let's see how this year plays out then pay the man
 
