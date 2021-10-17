Should Have Seen the Writing on the Wall

Jimi
Yes this is revisionist 20-20 hindsight all the way. But looking back, we should have known everything when we saw the Dolphins captains. I remember at the time thinking it was odd, but mostly dismissed it as unimportant. I think it was actually telling.
This isn’t just about Tua not being captain either. While very telling itself not having your starting QB picked, it’s actually not even the most concerning of the captain choices. How about Jesse Davis? A career barely starting caliber player? Mack Hollins? Your 5th string WR? Jason McCourty? A free agent fringe starter? Elandon Roberts? An oft injured 2 down LB?
Those are the players you want your young roster modeling themselves after? That is just frightening. People will talk about their experience but you don’t see players like that as captains on any other team. Looking back I don’t know how I didn’t see it. This all goes back to Grier building a roster with no identity and no leadership.
