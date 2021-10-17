 Should Have Seen the Writing on the Wall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should Have Seen the Writing on the Wall

Yes this is revisionist 20-20 hindsight all the way. But looking back, we should have known everything when we saw the Dolphins captains. I remember at the time thinking it was odd, but mostly dismissed it as unimportant. I think it was actually telling.

This isn’t just about Tua not being captain either. While very telling itself not having your starting QB picked, it’s actually not even the most concerning of the captain choices. How about Jesse Davis? A career barely starting caliber player? Mack Hollins? Your 5th string WR? Jason McCourty? A free agent fringe starter? Elandon Roberts? An oft injured 2 down LB?

Those are the players you want your young roster modeling themselves after? That is just frightening. People will talk about their experience but you don’t see players like that as captains on any other team. Looking back I don’t know how I didn’t see it. This all goes back to Grier building a roster with no identity and no leadership.
 
Im convinced Flo cares more about people being a yes-man then he does a about talent. Goes for players and coaches. Then when Grier can barely ever find talent, you get a 1-5 football team without hope.
 
You are correct as well as Flores not being able to assemble a staff that can develop players, I'm as guilty as anybody being fooled by Flores demeanor. He's a fraud and they can't fire him fast enough for me. He's as big of a part of the problem with this team as anybody. I think he's a coward, I think he thinks he's smarter than everybody else yet he's never proven anything, all the guys that he brings in don't do anything to make this team better. I'm over him and I'd love for today to be the last day he coaches the Miami Dolphins, but unfortunately I only think there's less than 1% chance of that happening.
 
When I think about the regression of the offensive line that began with the Denver game in 2020, I was starting to get nervous, something wasn't right. Most fans pointed to the injuries, but the underlying problem was talent. Its reared it head in 2021.

The defense played an exciting brand of takeaway football and scored some points, in helping propel the Dolphins to a 10-6 record. Hard to duplicate year in and year out, especially the defensive scoring part.

The regression of the overall defensive play has hurt in 2021. Miami was near the top in points allowed and 3rd down percentage, in 2020, not so in 2021.

The player development or lack thereof in 2021 has seen Austin Jackson become a turnstile and Iggy in active for most of the season. Van Ginkle was entrusted with a starters role, when he was clearly not ready or capable. He was better as a situational player in 2020.

The entire offensive coaching staff has been less then stellar, often resembling confusion and lack of understanding.

Flores has somehow gone from fierce leader to an abrasive, hard to get along with and hard-headed HC. He's begun to coach desperate. Not good.

Gambling with draft picks by either making too many trades or drafting players who are reaches like Jackson and Iggy. This will set back the franchise, especially since the players part isn't working out, because they've not developed into what was envisioned for them.
 
