Should Have Seen the Writing on the Wall

When I think about the regression of the offensive line that began with the Denver game in 2020, I was starting to get nervous, something wasn't right. Most fans pointed to the injuries, but the underlying problem was talent. Its reared it head in 2021.



The defense played an exciting brand of takeaway football and scored some points, in helping propel the Dolphins to a 10-6 record. Hard to duplicate year in and year out, especially the defensive scoring part.



The regression of the overall defensive play has hurt in 2021. Miami was near the top in points allowed and 3rd down percentage, in 2020, not so in 2021.



The player development or lack thereof in 2021 has seen Austin Jackson become a turnstile and Iggy in active for most of the season. Van Ginkle was entrusted with a starters role, when he was clearly not ready or capable. He was better as a situational player in 2020.



The entire offensive coaching staff has been less then stellar, often resembling confusion and lack of understanding.



Flores has somehow gone from fierce leader to an abrasive, hard to get along with and hard-headed HC. He's begun to coach desperate. Not good.



Gambling with draft picks by either making too many trades or drafting players who are reaches like Jackson and Iggy. This will set back the franchise, especially since the players part isn't working out, because they've not developed into what was envisioned for them.