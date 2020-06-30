Should I be worried Cam Newton as Patsy QB?

EJay said: I don't get it. Didn't Chris Simms tell us all how talented Stidham is???



Why would the Pats sign Cam Newton if they are so set at QB???



Boggles the mind. Click to expand...

well ... he does have newton ahead of brady for 2019 (8 vs 9) but I'm pretty sure brady played into the post season while newton faced rehab.... but he does have Rosen ahead of Fitz for 2019 even though fitz finished the season winning 5 of 9 (almost 6 of 9 ... bad call vs jets) with rosen on the bench ... go figurefrom the way newton has carried himself in Carolina to his videos (all about me) to his outrageous (look at me) fashion shows at press conferences to the way he types his messages (twitter etc) (pay attention to me... I'm so unique)I see a bad moon rising (there's a bathroom on the right)Cam may pull it off but combining what we know about Cam and Belichick it doesn't look like a good marriage ... newton is on a prove it deal and he may not even get to play as he has to beat out Stidham and overcome himself ...The Dolphins will have Tua and with all signs pointing upward (coaching, QB skillset and the team gaining momentum from last season) I think we overcome the Patriots AND jets this seasonWe have added talent at QB,RB,OL,DL and secondary .... talent many posters were saying didn't exist last year ... some of our additions depleted NE's talent ... I believe this is the year we get things started