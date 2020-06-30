Should I be worried Cam Newton as Patsy QB?

gregorygrant83

I still wonder how a big personality black qb playing in Boston + a head coach that likes to bark, snap and get in your face + a time where there's a lot racial tension in country to begin will all playout. Newton could be the best qb in the division in 2020 or it could all blow up in a heated mess. I have a gut feeling that tells me the Patriots end up trading Cam to a team that has a starting qb injury for 2 round pick in 2021 or they let the seaon playn out and let Cam walk in free agency in 2021 and then get a 3rd round comp pick in 2022. I think they view Cam as an investment more than possible qb solution going past 2020.
 
tay0365

tay0365

clutch said:
At least Cam will be better than Stidham.
He is better, but will he be the same Cam?

Will Cam actually challenge our Secondary in the 10 to 15 yard range, or worse...deep?

Will the new Offense to take advantage of Cam's Strengths be learned quick enough by the entire Offense before the face us week 1?

Will Cam still be able to take off with his runnibg skills as good as he used to, and if so how effective will he be against a very improved run defense.

If the Fitzmagic to Parker combo is still working, will Cam to new Receivers be able to answer week 1.

Might be a homer thing to say, but No, not worried about Cam...At least not so much week 1 even at Gillette Stadium.
 
G

gregorygrant83

To be clear I was saying the Patriots will end up trading Cam this year for a 2021 draft pick, not that they would trade him 2021.
 
39wildman

39wildman

I think BB and Cam make it wk..maybe not SB but 2nd rd exit in playoff. I dont like moved but happy for Cam.
 
Digital

Digital

I said the secret sauce in New England was Bellichick. With or without Cam, I think Bellichick will win the division. The two issues with Cam are always 1) can he stay healthy ... probably not, and 2) can he play mistake-free ball ... probably not. This Patriots team is poised to win with defense, not offense. It has been that way for several years now. Brady was not the savior last season he has been in previous seasons. So, if Newton and Stidham can play mistake-free ball (low INT's and fumbles), the Patriots should win the division yet again.

Today's Cam is not the player he was 5 years ago. The offense the Patriots run is very complex and QB-dependent. Don't expect Cam to waltz right in and be a plug-and-play productive QB. Either Bellichick will need to retool this offense rather dramatically for Cam, or Cam will need to do a crash-course of mastering a complex playbook. Probably a bit of both.

I'm expecting we'll see a more Jacoby Brissette style Patriots offense when Cam is in the game, and a more Brady/Garappolo style offense when Stidham is under center. It may make preparing for their offense more difficult.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Digital said:
I said the secret sauce in New England was Bellichick. With or without Cam, I think Bellichick will win the division. The two issues with Cam are always 1) can he stay healthy ... probably not, and 2) can he play mistake-free ball ... probably not. This Patriots team is poised to win with defense, not offense. It has been that way for several years now. Brady was not the savior last season he has been in previous seasons. So, if Newton and Stidham can play mistake-free ball (low INT's and fumbles), the Patriots should win the division yet again.

Today's Cam is not the player he was 5 years ago. The offense the Patriots run is very complex and QB-dependent. Don't expect Cam to waltz right in and be a plug-and-play productive QB. Either Bellichick will need to retool this offense rather dramatically for Cam, or Cam will need to do a crash-course of mastering a complex playbook. Probably a bit of both.

I'm expecting we'll see a more Jacoby Brissette style Patriots offense when Cam is in the game, and a more Brady/Garappolo style offense when Stidham is under center. It may make preparing for their offense more difficult.
How about 3) Can Cam park his massive ego under a coach who doesn't show a lot of love? Belichick has probably already told him that the attention craving fashion clown show is not part of the Patriot way and he's on a one year bargain basement QB deal when 31 other teams didn't want him.
 
Buff

Buff

spiketex said:
How about 3) Can Cam park his massive ego under a coach who doesn't show a lot of love? Belichick has probably already told him that the attention craving fashion clown show is not part of the Patriot way and he's on a one year bargain basement QB deal when 31 other teams didn't want him.
Can you see Cam in Houso trackies?
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

EJay said:
I don't get it. Didn't Chris Simms tell us all how talented Stidham is???

Why would the Pats sign Cam Newton if they are so set at QB???

Boggles the mind.
well ... he does have newton ahead of brady for 2019 (8 vs 9) but I'm pretty sure brady played into the post season while newton faced rehab.... but he does have Rosen ahead of Fitz for 2019 even though fitz finished the season winning 5 of 9 (almost 6 of 9 ... bad call vs jets) with rosen on the bench ... go figure

from the way newton has carried himself in Carolina to his videos (all about me) to his outrageous (look at me) fashion shows at press conferences to the way he types his messages (twitter etc) (pay attention to me... I'm so unique)
I see a bad moon rising (there's a bathroom on the right)

Cam may pull it off but combining what we know about Cam and Belichick it doesn't look like a good marriage ... newton is on a prove it deal and he may not even get to play as he has to beat out Stidham and overcome himself ...

The Dolphins will have Tua and with all signs pointing upward (coaching, QB skillset and the team gaining momentum from last season) I think we overcome the Patriots AND jets this season

We have added talent at QB,RB,OL,DL and secondary .... talent many posters were saying didn't exist last year ... some of our additions depleted NE's talent ... I believe this is the year we get things started
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Patriots are definitely better today than they were last week. The Patriots, arguably, had the weakest QB room in the NFL prior to signing Newton. If Newton stays healthy I imagine they will compete for the division title or a wildcard spot. I would probably rank the division: 1) Bills; 2) Patriots; 3) Dolphins; and, 4) Jets.
 
royalshank

royalshank

I can’t stand Cam but you just know he’ll play well under BB and we are going to hear all season how NE coaching has finally been what Cam needed to stay healthy, play smart and be a team guy. Yuck. I wanted Stiddler or whatever his name is.
 
