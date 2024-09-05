 Should I worry that I am not worried? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should I worry that I am not worried?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
6,366
Reaction score
12,321
I have a pretty positive view on how this Fins season is going to go.

I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!

Or more than one playoff game.

Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.

I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.

So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?

Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.
 
jimthefin said:
I have a pretty positive view on how this Fins season is going to go.

I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!

Or more than one playoff game.

Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.

I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.

So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?

Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.
Click to expand...
I'd have to know more about your relationship with your mother before deciding.
 
jimthefin said:
I have a pretty positive view on how this Fins season is going to go.

I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!

Or more than one playoff game.

Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.

I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.

So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?

Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.
Click to expand...
If 10 wins and a quick playoff exit again is your "high hopes" than no. You should be fine.

Now if you were hoping to have a roster capable of winning a Superbowl a few months ago, I have bad news for you.
 
I can't speak for anyone beside myself, but I'm battle scarred from two decades of being let down since #13 called it a day. Although I am encouraged by the roster that we're running out on Sunday, I've seen every imaginable manner of meltdown - and often at the height of what seemed like the curse being lifted. Last season was the capper when we lost an imminently winnable game on Monday night against the Titans which ultimately was the reason why we played the Chiefs in Siberia in the first round. Playing Kansas City with half a team was even worse. I was happy that we made the playoffs, but I had no expectations of greater success.

This year, I'm approaching every game for what it is: the next game in a 17 game season. If we win the first game, the only we're guaranteed is the opportunity to go 2-0 by winning the next week. I'm not worried because I'm tempering my expectations and would rather be pleasantly surprised than have my hopes viciously smacked down. I'll be very happy to win 12 games in one of the toughest divisions, but I'm going to do my level best to avoid looking at the standings until the season is close to wrapping up.

No, I'm not a pessimist; quite the opposite, FTR. But it's easy to get too caught up at the outset of the season and wind up stressing over something beyond my control. I'm going to watch the games, do my best to enjoy them, and avoid having overly emotional outbursts here or elsewhere about how well or poorly we played. Fins up!
 
MrChadRico said:
If 10 wins and a quick playoff exit again is your "high hopes" than no. You should be fine.

Now if you were hoping to have a roster capable of winning a Superbowl a few months ago, I have bad news for you.
Click to expand...
You sound worried. Don't worry, we expected you to be worried. You should be worried if we didn't worry about you worrying.
 
Personally I'm excited for the season to start cuz I love watching this team. But I am not expecting anything this year (I say this every year). If we start getting a winning record again I will get my hopes up again (I try my best not to) and most likely will be let down again.

That's just my mindset after all the years of failure
 
jimthefin said:
I have a pretty positive view on how this Fins season is going to go.

I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!

Or more than one playoff game.

Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.

I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.

So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?

Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.
Click to expand...
I used to go into every season with that optimism...until 2022/3 happened...now I'm jaded and expect the wheels to fall off (only because they keep doing just that).

Until this HC can prove he has what it takes to guide a team deep into the playoffs, he's a pretender and soft...sorry. Will it be this year? I'd love NOTHING more! I realize he's only been an HC for 2 years, and has only called plays for 2 years ever, but those aren't mitigating factors IMO. This is a "win" league...and when you play tough teams and don't tally those wins, well, there you are...IDC what your resume is.
 
I am not worried at all. Worry is for those scared of not winning it all. I dont care about that anymore. I learned from watching the Miami Heat that a season isnt lost if you dont win the championship.

Sometimes a great season is one where your team goes all out and falls short but they gave great effort.

I fully expect that this season from the the fins. We may not win it all, but we are going to get to watch our team finally go out there and punch kids in the mouth with the best of them. We have one of the best offenses in the league, barring serious injuries to Tua and Tyreek, this is going to be a heck of a season.
 
Nope.

12-5 AFC East Champs and ending the postseason win drought.

Don’t let the downers kill your optimism. We all have a right to feel however we feel about this team, whether positive or negative, within good reason.

At the end of the day our guys will take the field and compete. Not a single one of us will have an impact on the outcome of the season.
 
HeyJayOh said:
I can't speak for anyone beside myself, but I'm battle scarred from two decades of being let down since #13 called it a day. Although I am encouraged by the roster that we're running out on Sunday, I've seen every imaginable manner of meltdown - and often at the height of what seemed like the curse being lifted. Last season was the capper when we lost an imminently winnable game on Monday night against the Titans which ultimately was the reason why we played the Chiefs in Siberia in the first round. Playing Kansas City with half a team was even worse. I was happy that we made the playoffs, but I had no expectations of greater success.

This year, I'm approaching every game for what it is: the next game in a 17 game season. If we win the first game, the only we're guaranteed is the opportunity to go 2-0 by winning the next week. I'm not worried because I'm tempering my expectations and would rather be pleasantly surprised than have my hopes viciously smacked down. I'll be very happy to win 12 games in one of the toughest divisions, but I'm going to do my level best to avoid looking at the standings until the season is close to wrapping up.

No, I'm not a pessimist; quite the opposite, FTR. But it's easy to get too caught up at the outset of the season and wind up stressing over something beyond my control. I'm going to watch the games, do my best to enjoy them, and avoid having overly emotional outbursts here or elsewhere about how well or poorly we played. Fins up!
Click to expand...
I'm not too familiar with reading your posts but you sound like a rational Dolphins fan... there's very few of us around here, glad to have you!
 
BennySwella said:
I am not worried at all. Worry is for those scared of not winning it all. I dont care about that anymore. I learned from watching the Miami Heat that a season isnt lost if you dont win the championship.

Sometimes a great season is one where your team goes all out and falls short but they gave great effort.

I fully expect that this season from the the fins. We may not win it all, but we are going to get to watch our team finally go out there and punch kids in the mouth with the best of them. We have one of the best offenses in the league, barring serious injuries to Tua and Tyreek, this is going to be a heck of a season.
Click to expand...
family guy vomit GIF
 
Im really excited for the season and football in general. This part of the year is always awesome.

About the team - I like this team and it’s a good roster but I feel a little bit (don’t kill me) that Chris Grier doesn’t feel like he’s really thinking Super Bowl with this team. I feel like double digit wins and being somewhat relevant and having some flash/big names feels like a W in his mind. Maybe it’s the way he carries himself in PCs or something but we don’t really seem to have that killer instinct in house at the moment.

I’m probably reading too much into it but I dont see how the interior OL and DL can possibly translate to a deep playoff run??

I picked 12 wins and playing in the AFC chip over the summer but I’m going to change it to 10-11 wins but I’m not sure about a playoff win at the moment. I’ll gladly be wrong and eat a big ass plate of crow 🍽️

Whatever their record will be I’m forever a Dolphins fans!! FINS UP!
 
I'm definitely optimistic. Look, Miami has eight players ranked in the top 100. Only San Francisco, with nine, has more. That tells you the team has talent.

When healthy, the Dolphins were in the discussion with Baltimore and Kansas City as the best in the AFC last season.

That's the key, staying on the right side of injuries.

I think 11-13 wins is about right. I'm hopeful for playoff success. For that to materialize, Miami probably needs the 1st or 2nd seed.
 
If Tua can keep getting in better condition the ceiling continues to rise for the most important player.

So because he’s better than last year, which should not be any standard I expect him to play even better.


Then you have a practical learner like he is gaining invaluable experience in the same system

These two factors will improve his individual performance imo

So then we go from there on offense

Improvements in talent level at tight end, h/f back and running back and wide receiver when Odell gets back.

That’s a lot of improvement


Subtract Fangio is an addition


Loss of talent on D has not been made up imo but better scheme might be better
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom