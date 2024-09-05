Should I worry that I am not worried?

jimthefin
Club Member
I have a pretty positive view on how this Fins season is going to go.
I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!
Or more than one playoff game.
Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.
I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.
So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?
Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.
I see them winning 10-12 games(depending on the breaks)making the playoffs AND winning a playoff game!
Or more than one playoff game.
Had the team stayed healthy last year(hell, if they had just beaten fricking TENN)they would have won the AFC East, hosted a playoff game and likely advanced until they ran into KC or Balt who were objectively better than them.
I know it is unfair that only Dolphin players get hurt, and the National media is against them, and the NFL hates them, and the ref's are against them but I have learned to live with all that.
So am I wrong that I don't have a sense of doom and foreboding about this season?
Please help me get less enjoyment from my sports entertainment because I am clearly doing this wrong.