Should I worry that I am not worried?

I can't speak for anyone beside myself, but I'm battle scarred from two decades of being let down since #13 called it a day. Although I am encouraged by the roster that we're running out on Sunday, I've seen every imaginable manner of meltdown - and often at the height of what seemed like the curse being lifted. Last season was the capper when we lost an imminently winnable game on Monday night against the Titans which ultimately was the reason why we played the Chiefs in Siberia in the first round. Playing Kansas City with half a team was even worse. I was happy that we made the playoffs, but I had no expectations of greater success.



This year, I'm approaching every game for what it is: the next game in a 17 game season. If we win the first game, the only we're guaranteed is the opportunity to go 2-0 by winning the next week. I'm not worried because I'm tempering my expectations and would rather be pleasantly surprised than have my hopes viciously smacked down. I'll be very happy to win 12 games in one of the toughest divisions, but I'm going to do my level best to avoid looking at the standings until the season is close to wrapping up.



No, I'm not a pessimist; quite the opposite, FTR. But it's easy to get too caught up at the outset of the season and wind up stressing over something beyond my control. I'm going to watch the games, do my best to enjoy them, and avoid having overly emotional outbursts here or elsewhere about how well or poorly we played. Fins up!