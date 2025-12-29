Should Mike McDaniel be held responsible for Tua's contract?

This question is not whether Mike McDaniel is a good coach and should he be retained or fired.



This is a much simpler question - should he be held responsible for Tua's contract? For simplicities sake and the purpose of this question, assume that the rumors that McDaniel pushed hard for Tua's new contract are true.



If you believe he should be held responsible for Tua's contract, then that should enter into your calculus as to whether or not he should be fired. If you don't believe he should be held responsible for Tua's contract, you might still believe he should be fired for other reasons. Or maybe you believe he should stay and get another year.



I believe the rumors that McDaniel pushed hard for Tua's big new contract. However, I do not believe McDaniel should be held responsible for Tua's contract.



What kind of moronic GM and owner would let a HC like McDaniel, who was young with all of two years experience as a HC (and 0 prior as an actual OC), make that kind of decision? It is ridiculous for Grier and Ross to have given McDaniel that kind of voice. That deal is the responsibility of the GM and owner. The buck stops with them. Frankly, I also believe those guys were so far out over their ski's and so in love with Tua who they always wanted, they would have handed the deal to Tua without McDaniel needing to make much of a push anyway. Massive confirmation bias from them. Just like they handed out the deals to Ramsey, Waddle, and Tyreek at about the same time, which cannot be ignored. Every one of those deals terrible. The sum total of those four deals, franchise destroying.



My view, the Tua deal is on Grier, and ultimately Ross. I don't want to speak out of both sides of my mouth, because I believe good football owners don't meddle. However, when you have a dope GM like Grier, you better meddle and say no way, Tua is playing out the 5th year option, and we will deal with the consequences if he tries to sit out. Any big deal like this with any team has to go through the owner anyway. That is just how it works.



In summary, I do not hold McDaniel responsible for Tua's deal even though he wanted that deal done. I put that on Grier and Ross, and the same for Tyreek, Ramsey and Waddle. The decision to go all in with that group came from the top.



At the same time I do think McDaniel should be fired. He probably will make a good OC somewhere else, and maybe with time and more maturation and learning under someone good, he might somehow be a good HC somewhere else too, but it will not be here in this town, with this group. We need a cultural reboot here.