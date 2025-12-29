 Should Mike McDaniel Be Held Responsible For Tua's Contract? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should Mike McDaniel Be Held Responsible For Tua's Contract?

Should Mike McDaniel be held responsible for Tua's contract?

  • Yes

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
8,078
Reaction score
14,467
Age
49
Location
san diego
This question is not whether Mike McDaniel is a good coach and should he be retained or fired.

This is a much simpler question - should he be held responsible for Tua's contract? For simplicities sake and the purpose of this question, assume that the rumors that McDaniel pushed hard for Tua's new contract are true.

If you believe he should be held responsible for Tua's contract, then that should enter into your calculus as to whether or not he should be fired. If you don't believe he should be held responsible for Tua's contract, you might still believe he should be fired for other reasons. Or maybe you believe he should stay and get another year.

I believe the rumors that McDaniel pushed hard for Tua's big new contract. However, I do not believe McDaniel should be held responsible for Tua's contract.

What kind of moronic GM and owner would let a HC like McDaniel, who was young with all of two years experience as a HC (and 0 prior as an actual OC), make that kind of decision? It is ridiculous for Grier and Ross to have given McDaniel that kind of voice. That deal is the responsibility of the GM and owner. The buck stops with them. Frankly, I also believe those guys were so far out over their ski's and so in love with Tua who they always wanted, they would have handed the deal to Tua without McDaniel needing to make much of a push anyway. Massive confirmation bias from them. Just like they handed out the deals to Ramsey, Waddle, and Tyreek at about the same time, which cannot be ignored. Every one of those deals terrible. The sum total of those four deals, franchise destroying.

My view, the Tua deal is on Grier, and ultimately Ross. I don't want to speak out of both sides of my mouth, because I believe good football owners don't meddle. However, when you have a dope GM like Grier, you better meddle and say no way, Tua is playing out the 5th year option, and we will deal with the consequences if he tries to sit out. Any big deal like this with any team has to go through the owner anyway. That is just how it works.

In summary, I do not hold McDaniel responsible for Tua's deal even though he wanted that deal done. I put that on Grier and Ross, and the same for Tyreek, Ramsey and Waddle. The decision to go all in with that group came from the top.

At the same time I do think McDaniel should be fired. He probably will make a good OC somewhere else, and maybe with time and more maturation and learning under someone good, he might somehow be a good HC somewhere else too, but it will not be here in this town, with this group. We need a cultural reboot here.
 
Last edited:
If it gets him fired quicker then

Hell Yeah Wwe GIF by A&E
 
Yes. It's on McDaniel too. He supported Tua, got him paid, and thought Tua was the QB for the Super Bowl run. In the same manner he is partly responsible for the sht quarterback room over his tenure, for all quarterback signings.

That decision making record over the last four seasons is enough to remove all his decision making powers. We know 100% he is irresponsible and unreliable as a decision maker, he and his whole coaching staff.

However, that does not mean he should be fired as the head coach. That decision should be made prospectively on what is the way for the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl going forward. We should not punish people for past decisions but look for prospective solutions to win the Super Bowl.
 
Last edited:
No. He could have lobbied for it but at the end of the day, it’s up to the GM and Owner to sign off. And it’s really the GMs job to make sure he’s managing the roster effectively.

It’s like one of us lobbying upstairs to promote one of our employees - we don’t expect our bosses to just say “ok”.
 
I dont think there is any way he would have been given that contract without McDaniels backing, so yes, absolutely. We know for sure that he had a great deal of power when it came to front office moves since he talked bout it with regards to Ramsey and Hill. It was Grier that made the trades but it was McDaniels who applied the pressure to do it.
 
royalshank said:
No. He could have lobbied for it but at the end of the day, it’s up to the GM and Owner to sign off. And it’s really the GMs job to make sure he’s managing the roster effectively.

It’s like one of us lobbying upstairs to promote one of our employees - we don’t expect our bosses to just say “ok”.
Click to expand...
I think this is off a little bit;

Miami Dolphins sources indicate that
Mike McDaniel intervened with owner Stephen Ross to help push Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension over the finish line in July 2024.
While general managers typically handle contract negotiations, a time came during the 2024 training camp when Tagovailoa was holding himself out of some drills due to slow contract talks. At that point, McDaniel, who had always publicly stated he stays out of contract discussions to maintain his player-coach relationship, decided to go to bat for his quarterback with Stephen Ross.
McDaniel's involvement helped nudge the organization and Tagovailoa's agent, creating an environment of collaboration that led to the four-year, $212.4 million extension.
This event highlighted the close relationship between McDaniel and Ross and the head coach's unique influence within the Dolphins' organizational structure, which contrasted with previous regimes. General Manager Chris Grier, who was officially responsible for the negotiations, eventually parted ways with the team in October 2025.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom