Should NFL Consider Changing Draft Format?

Thing is that if teams are throwing games for draft picks its pretty stupid since even supposed sure things in the draft rarely work out as intended. If teams want to sabotage themselves, half the time they are doing it for the wrong guy to begin with....even if they are doing it at all.



It won't surprise me if Lawrence is selected number one overall. But it won't surprise me if a ton of scouts and GMSnot near to #1 overall don't have near as high of a grade on him as people imagine. And it won't surprise me if Lawrence, a great thrower who hasn't really ever had to dissect a defense and hasn't had to play with lesser talent in a dirty pocket doesn't end up being the player people imagine...even if he can throw nice passes. There's so much more to NFL quarterbacking than a guy like Lawrence has proven.



Let NFL teams self sabotage. It really rarely works.