Should NFL Consider Changing Draft Format?

SF Dolphin Fan
Reading around the web, a lot of people are suggesting the Jets last second loss to the Raiders was the perfect example of a tank job.
I will say the coverage on that play was questionable at best. Single coverage when you know Las Vegas has to throw it to the endzone? That seemingly has Lawrence written all over it. Securing that #1 overall pick.
With that said, should the NFL consider a lottery format? At least maybe for the teams with the five worst records?
