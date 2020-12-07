Should NFL Consider Changing Draft Format?

S

Reading around the web, a lot of people are suggesting the Jets last second loss to the Raiders was the perfect example of a tank job.

I will say the coverage on that play was questionable at best. Single coverage when you know Las Vegas has to throw it to the endzone? That seemingly has Lawrence written all over it. Securing that #1 overall pick.

With that said, should the NFL consider a lottery format? At least maybe for the teams with the five worst records?
 
I dont think so. Maybe the GM is quietly hoping for an 0-16 season especially by not firing Gase. But no team or coaching staff especially Gase right now wants to tank. Players play to win. If Gase is retained as coach next season then I’ll agree with you, perhaps an under the table deal was struck.
 
At least it would take away any perception that a team was tanking. But, in general, I do agree with you. Players are playing to win. Very questionable ending to that game, though.
 
Thing is that if teams are throwing games for draft picks its pretty stupid since even supposed sure things in the draft rarely work out as intended. If teams want to sabotage themselves, half the time they are doing it for the wrong guy to begin with....even if they are doing it at all.

It won't surprise me if Lawrence is selected number one overall. But it won't surprise me if a ton of scouts and GMSnot near to #1 overall don't have near as high of a grade on him as people imagine. And it won't surprise me if Lawrence, a great thrower who hasn't really ever had to dissect a defense and hasn't had to play with lesser talent in a dirty pocket doesn't end up being the player people imagine...even if he can throw nice passes. There's so much more to NFL quarterbacking than a guy like Lawrence has proven.

Let NFL teams self sabotage. It really rarely works.
 
When the Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017 there were many similar games. They would be winning and magically blow the lead in the 4th quarter on super questionable play calling. The Jags are sitting there at 1-11. Why would you call an 8 man blitz on a play that pretty much has to be a Hail Mary? Pretty suspect call if you are trying to win.
 
I don’t think they necessarily tanked for Trevor on that last play. Why score 28 points in the game if your goal is to lose?
 
That really is a valid point. I could see if it's a generational talent like a Lawrence Taylor, Peyton Manning etc. But, you are right. Too many of these guys miss, or don't up being quite as special as advertised.
 
I say no. If a team wants to turn their franchise into a laughing stock by openly tanking let them. It’s really hard to believe this wasn’t intentional. You don’t all out blitz two times in an row on Hail Mary situations. No sane coach would ever call that. The first one should have been a TD too Carr just missed a wide open TD. Jets are an embarrassment.
 
There's enough of a conspiracy nut in me to suggest the under the table deal might be with Williams, rather than Gase. He would be the trigger man on how that BS went down.
 
Haha, anybody that doesn't think they let LV score your extremely naive.
The day Gase wins is the day he is fired.
 
Lottery doesnt prevent teams from tanking... Once you're out of the playoff race, the right strategy is to improve draft position.... Lottery might actually put more teams in tank mode.... IMO
 
They scored 28. But the opportunity presented itself at the end to retain the num 1 pick. That is the tank.
 
