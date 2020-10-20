Should the Dolphins look to trade Fitz?

If the Dolphins are going with Tua, should they see what they could get for Fitz? Dallas could be an option. Dalton clearly is not the answer, and even though they are 2-4 they still have a great chance of winning that division if they get the right QB. With the rash of injuries this year I would think every playoff team would like to have a good back up in place. Just something to think about and get feedback on.