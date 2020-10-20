Should the Dolphins look to trade Fitz?

A

ABFinsfan

If the Dolphins are going with Tua, should they see what they could get for Fitz? Dallas could be an option. Dalton clearly is not the answer, and even though they are 2-4 they still have a great chance of winning that division if they get the right QB. With the rash of injuries this year I would think every playoff team would like to have a good back up in place. Just something to think about and get feedback on.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I am not sure the take would benefit us vs the value of him remaining on our team. WE too are within the playoffs grasp and still need a quality back up. Fitz is that and of course knows the offense/team as no other would.
 
K

kdog69

And who would the Dolphins have to backup Tua? You say every playoff team would like to have a good backup, and the Dolphins have a chance to not only make the playoffs but win the division.
 
CaSh

CaSh

I could see it. Dallas or Cleveland if Baker doesn't improve.
 
BSQ

BSQ

No. We wouldn't get much at all plus he still has a ton of use as a member of the Dolphins. Tua is comfortable with Fitz around to mentor and tutor him plus Fitz becomes a quality back up QB which every team that thinks it's going anywhere requires. It would also look terrible because of how wildly popular Fitz has become. As streaky as he is he is a scary back up if needed. I prey he is never needed again because Tua steps in an is a Rock Star from day 1.
 
A

ajimen05

Absolutely no way.
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

No way. He's the glue in the locker room.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Clipboard Fitz is worth much more to us than the future 12th round pick you might be able to get for him.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

I'm against it. Only cause I want Fitz to mentor Tua. He needs to be there. Plus we in playoff mix and just what if Tua goes down. Fitz can save our season. Its really a No Brainer to keep Fitz. Unless we get a crackhead offer like a 2nd round pick. Thats not going to happen so Fitz will stay in Dolphins Uniform
 
B

Blancgary911

LEAVE FITZ AS A BACK UP FOR THE MIAMI DOLPHINS. Dont mess up a good thing for a lowly draft pick SMDH
 
finmann

finmann

A

ABFinsfan

I agree that right now we are in the playoff hunt, but does anybody really think we are going to make the playoffs? We sure are not winning the SB. It's obvious that the front office doesn't believe Fitz will get us to the playoffs. I'm not saying trade him for nothing, but if a team is willing to give them a sweat deal, should you pass it up?
 
circumstances

circumstances

ABFinsfan said:
I agree that right now we are in the playoff hunt, but does anybody really think we are going to make the playoffs? We sure are not winning the SB. It's obvious that the front office doesn't believe Fitz will get us to the playoffs. I'm saying trade him for nothing, but if a team is willing to give them a sweat deal, should you pass it up?
I'd definitely take a sweat deal.

Nobody is offering a sweat deal.

Fitz is more valuable to us as a backup than he is as a starter, with Tua coming back from the hip.
 
D

dolphinheel

No. We need his mentorship right now, plus his command of the offense is critical behind Tua
 
