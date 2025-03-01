 Should the Dolphins Take a Safety in Rd 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should the Dolphins Take a Safety in Rd 1?

Should The Dolphins Take A Safety In Round 1? - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a huge gaping hole at the safety position heading into the off-season. Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, and Elijah Campbell are all scheduled to be free agents. The only safety under contract is second-year safety Patrick McMorris, and the Dolphins don’t know what they have...
I wouldn't do it. I would rather address the trenches in round 1 offensive or defensive.

I would look to sign Justin Reid and draft a Safety in the mid rounds.
 
