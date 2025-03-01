Should the Dolphins Take a Safety in Rd 1?

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,715
- Reaction score
- 3,816
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
Should The Dolphins Take A Safety In Round 1? - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have a huge gaping hole at the safety position heading into the off-season. Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, and Elijah Campbell are all scheduled to be free agents. The only safety under contract is second-year safety Patrick McMorris, and the Dolphins don’t know what they have...
dolphinstalk.com