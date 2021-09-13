 Should the Dolphins Trade for Aaron Rodgers? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should the Dolphins Trade for Aaron Rodgers?

I hate that I am even suggesting this, because I cannot stand Aaron Rodgers.

However he is still an incredibly talented QB.

What happened yesterday tells you one thing – he wants out of Green Bay. He is too good to be that bad.

The guy is a wierdo. He doesn’t even speak to his family anymore. When he is done with things, he is done. Clearly, he is done with the Packers.

Not nearly as good as having DeShaun Watson, due to age, and also leadership and culture fit.

However the Watson thing feels like a pipe dream, don’t know when he will be able to play, and he will cost a kings ransom. Enough of a ransom that we will probably be good, but never great with him.

Aaron Rodgers is 37 and probably has 4-5 good years left. I am not sure how much leverage Green Bay has. As best as I can tell, Rodgers becomes a Free Agent after 2022 and they can’t franchise him. So they have to trade him now or before next year starts to get anything for him. That also means Aaron Rodgers has a fair bit of control over where he goes, because he will have to sign a new deal with the acquiring team. Nobody is going to give up a ton for him not knowing if he will stay after 2022.

I think this nets out to meaning:

-Aaron Rodgers could be had for a lot less than DeShaun Watson

-He can play right away with no legal risk

-And he would still be a massive upgrade for the Dolphins over Tua, so would at least make the next 4-5 years bearable

I repeat, I hate the idea that I am even mentioning this, because the guy is a wierdo. I also worry about a huge culture clash with him and Flores. Aaron Rodgers is going to want to run the offense his way, and like Flores is a difficult guy to get along with. Not sure if I can see the two of them co-existing.
 
I only have one rule when it comes to QBs playing for the Dolphins and I don’t care how good they are.

NO MAN BUNS!

Hard pass on Rodgers.
 
Rodgers will be traded to Denver. It worked for them w Peyton. They are going to try to do it again.

Also, we are not trading for any of these QBs.
 
In 1995 there was a popular kids cartoon called Pinky and the Brain. It was part of the kids WB lineup of the 90's. Around 2001 they introduced an additional character by the name of Larry pictured below. The writers of the show didn't want to add this character but were forced to by the WB executives. Of course like many new characters added to a long-standing beloved shows he was hated much like scrappy doo or cousin Oliver from the Brady Brunch. I don't know why but something about this thread made me remember my hatred for Larry.

1631567879582.jpeg
 
