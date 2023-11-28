Should the league ban turf?

allsilverdreams
I can't believe the league puts in so many rule charges to protect the players but refuses to ban Turf.
You played there? Do we have Royalty in our midst?That's the hardest surface I've ever played on. Hated it. The body wasn't meant to be tackled on that stuff.
I remember playing in-door soccer on artificial turf as a kid, and even then it hurt like hell. That was as a child too when you could bounce right back up after falling on concrete. Can't imagine what it would be like as an adult...That's the hardest surface I've ever played on. Hated it. The body wasn't meant to be tackled on that stuff.
We have some of the biggest Turf farms in the US and we ship fresh turf up to frozen cities year round for sporting events. We even got a Super Bowl a few years back....I tried growing grass in snow once. It was a bitch to water at minus 20
Yeah great grand perfect!We have some of the biggest Turf farms in the US and we ship fresh turf up to frozen cities year round for sporting events. We even got a Super Bowl a few years back....
You don't have to grow it, just keep the ground warm and install it...