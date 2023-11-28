 Should the league ban turf? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should the league ban turf?

Ban Turf

  • Yes

    Votes: 17 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    17
I can't believe the league puts in so many rule charges to protect the players but refuses to ban Turf.
 
I vote Yes. Not because of the Phillips injury but because all players seem to dislike it. They are the one making the owners and the NFL money. It only makes sense to have your best players on the field at all times to put out a better product. I'm not going to get into if it it better or worse the grass but the consensus seems to point to natural grass.
 
That's the hardest surface I've ever played on. Hated it. The body wasn't meant to be tackled on that stuff.
 
That's the hardest surface I've ever played on. Hated it. The body wasn't meant to be tackled on that stuff.
I remember playing in-door soccer on artificial turf as a kid, and even then it hurt like hell. That was as a child too when you could bounce right back up after falling on concrete. Can't imagine what it would be like as an adult...
 
I vote yes simply because it appears the statistics bear out that there are more injuries on turf.

Again, if player safety matters why continue with turf?
 
I tried growing grass in snow once. It was a bitch to water at minus 20
We have some of the biggest Turf farms in the US and we ship fresh turf up to frozen cities year round for sporting events. We even got a Super Bowl a few years back....

You don't have to grow it, just keep the ground warm and install it...
 
We have some of the biggest Turf farms in the US and we ship fresh turf up to frozen cities year round for sporting events. We even got a Super Bowl a few years back....

You don't have to grow it, just keep the ground warm and install it...

You don't have to grow it, just keep the ground warm and install it...
Yeah great grand perfect!

Sign them up. Maybe NFLs poster boy going down 4 plays in will give them the will to do something.
 
Green Bay can maintain a grass field. Other than Minnesota, that has to be the coldest city that has an NFL Team. Arizona has a closed roof, and has a grass field. It can be done. That these owners don't want the expense is the only reason not to have grass fileds at every NFL stadium.
 
