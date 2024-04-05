Should the Miami Dolphins try to make a deal for Tyler Lockett?

This would be the perfect deal! Win-win-win! Seattle is going to have to do something with Tyler Lockett next year because his cap number will be $30.895M. Lockett is great, but not that great. At 32 he is a little old for a new contract so Seattle will probably ask him to take a pay cut, restructure into a short extension or cut him depending on how he plays next year. Seattle has no use for him except maybe as a locker room leader. They are starting over and they drafted JSN last year to take his place. Seattle could solve their Tyler Lockett cap problem next year, get a small compensation package, do what's right for the player and move on as a team on the rise. I'm sure Lockett sees the bleak future of the Seahawks and he could definitely use another Superbowl ring before he retires! If the Dolphins could afford to pay him what he would want, Lockett should be more than excited to come down to Davie Land! Meanwhile the Dolphins would get a mature, talented, and experienced possible HOF WR with some tread left on the tires. I think Lockett could be a third #1 WR on the Dolphins subbing in for Waddle and Tyreek when they get hurt. Better yet he would be deadly as as a third WR who could work anywhere on the field, especially downfield. I can't think of a single NFL player who is better qualified to take over as the "WR3" in Miami.



I don't know if the Dolphins can afford what Lockett would need financially. Nor do I know what the Seahawks would need in order to move him. I don't even know if Lockett would like to come down. But the business side of football is gonna catch up to the Seahawks and Tyler Lockett next year, and his playing time, his QB situation, and the impending overhaul of the Seahawks should have him exploring his options right now. It also does not hurt that one of his Seahawks' locker room leader teammates, MLB Jordyn Brooks, is a Dolphin already. I say we should make it a dynamic duo! The icing on the cake will be a revenge match in Seattle this year! Hopefully #16 is on our sideline next year. So any of you guys who speak salary-cap-ese, is this a possibility? Becuase otherwise it is perfect!