Should Tua be showing more Disgust Publicly when pulled?

He seems so happy on the sidelines and supportive which is what you want from your QB but I wouldn't mind seeing him throw his helmet in disgust a time or two when he's pulled just as a display of competitive spirit. He seems too laid back when he's yanked, just my observation.......Here's a good supporting article on his confidence.......
Brian Flores Drawing Up Blueprint On How to Crush a Quarterback's Confidence - Sportscasting | Pure Sports
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is drawing up the blueprint on how to crush a rookie quarterback's confidence.
