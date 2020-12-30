 Should Tua be showing more Disgust Publicly when pulled? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should Tua be showing more Disgust Publicly when pulled?

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,795
Reaction score
1,678
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
He seems so happy on the sidelines and supportive which is what you want from your QB but I wouldn't mind seeing him throw his helmet in disgust a time or two when he's pulled just as a display of competitive spirit. He seems too laid back when he's yanked, just my observation.......Here's a good supporting article on his confidence.......

www.sportscasting.com

Brian Flores Drawing Up Blueprint On How to Crush a Quarterback's Confidence - Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is drawing up the blueprint on how to crush a rookie quarterback's confidence.
www.sportscasting.com www.sportscasting.com
 
Canadianfishfan

Canadianfishfan

FinHeavean VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2004
Messages
13,045
Reaction score
75
Age
52
Location
Toronto, On. Canada
I actually really like his attitude and think it will benefit the team going forward. We're in the middle of an unexpected playoff push. We don't need that kind of distraction. It also shows the unselfishness of the player which I hope would permeate to other players as well. It's that kind of mental make up which wins championships.
 
RockyMtnPhinfan

RockyMtnPhinfan

Starter
Joined
Aug 31, 2006
Messages
2,606
Reaction score
116
Age
47
Location
Steamboat Springs
If you want to get on Flores' bad side. Flores wants this young man to put his feelings aside and understand that WINS are the only metric that counts. I think Tua gets this and knows the challenge is on him to be better. I think he will.
 
phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,335
Reaction score
1,175
Location
Fl
Positive additude and winning is what's life is all about. Tua is doing great we do not need any spoiled sports on the sideline.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,204
Reaction score
5,869
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
You are totally underestimating Tua’s maturity and mindset. Is he ”happy” of course not he’s a competitor. But Tua knows what the score is here and he knows the game plan for his career here, Tua is the ultimate team player and that means he’s about winning. We found a gem of a QB here
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,270
Reaction score
6,101
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
We need to relax about this, it isn’t going to happen forever. The situation is dictating it, if this team was dead it wouldn’t be happening.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,699
Reaction score
5,997
Location
NJ
NYC#1finsfan said:
He seems so happy on the sidelines and supportive which is what you want from your QB but I wouldn't mind seeing him throw his helmet in disgust a time or two when he's pulled just as a display of competitive spirit. He seems too laid back when he's yanked, just my observation.......Here's a good supporting article on his confidence.......

www.sportscasting.com

Brian Flores Drawing Up Blueprint On How to Crush a Quarterback's Confidence - Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is drawing up the blueprint on how to crush a rookie quarterback's confidence.
www.sportscasting.com www.sportscasting.com
Click to expand...
No he shouldn't, he knows it's being done to win the game in a point where change is needed, but not because Coach Flores lost confidence in him.

Tua is happy because he is confident in his ability, and knows Coach Flores also does with how he is the starter the following week, but he is happy to see Fitz, because he hopes with his experience, he might pull the close game out...it's called teamwork.

Tua knows with time he will be able to do things Fitz only dreams of being able to do in a game.
 
phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,335
Reaction score
1,175
Location
Fl
This newswriter just wants more clicks stirring the pot.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,795
Reaction score
1,678
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
Do you draft BYU QB Zach Wilson at #3 if he's available???? He's supposedly a generational talent as well as Trevor Lawrence.............
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom