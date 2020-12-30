Should Tua be showing more Disgust Publicly when pulled?

NYC#1finsfan said:



Brian Flores Drawing Up Blueprint On How to Crush a Quarterback's Confidence - Sportscasting | Pure Sports Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is drawing up the blueprint on how to crush a rookie quarterback's confidence. He seems so happy on the sidelines and supportive which is what you want from your QB but I wouldn't mind seeing him throw his helmet in disgust a time or two when he's pulled just as a display of competitive spirit. He seems too laid back when he's yanked, just my observation.......Here's a good supporting article on his confidence....... Click to expand...

No he shouldn't, he knows it's being done to win the game in a point where change is needed, but not because Coach Flores lost confidence in him.Tua is happy because he is confident in his ability, and knows Coach Flores also does with how he is the starter the following week, but he is happy to see Fitz, because he hopes with his experience, he might pull the close game out...it's called teamwork.Tua knows with time he will be able to do things Fitz only dreams of being able to do in a game.