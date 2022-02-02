 Should we be calling for S. Ross to sell the club??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we be calling for S. Ross to sell the club???

Come on now, this POS wanted to pay our HEAD COACH TO LOSE?!?!??!??!?!??!??!?!??! Forget all the reasons WHY he did it... he DID IT!.

EFF this guy...he doesn't deserve us as fans, he doesn't deserve to own a team...
 
The one good thing that will come out of this...

Flores exposing Ross will make the NFL force Ross to sell

we don't even have to cause a ruckus about it. We can finally be rid of Ross, all thanks to Flo
 
Y’all are delusional. First of all there’s absolutely no proof this happened. Second of all, even if it did, our fan base was literally asking for the team to do this for an entire year. Thirdly, Flores is coming after the entire NFL, so they have no choice but to back Ross in this.

Unless there is a smoking gun nothing will happen to Ross.
 
Come on now, this POS wanted to pay our HEAD COACH TO LOSE?!?!??!??!?!??!??!?!??! Forget all the reasons WHY he did it... he DID IT!.

And how do you know he did it? Are you just going to take Flores word for it? How about showing some evidence first. Last time I checked people are innocent until proven guilty.
 
I’m waiting for some proof but paying the coach to lose sounds really bad. Hard to support an owner who would stoop to that
 
I'd be surprised if a businessman of Ross's experience has left any concrete evidence that support Flores claims to be honest.
 
Come on now, this POS wanted to pay our HEAD COACH TO LOSE?!?!??!??!?!??!??!?!??! Forget all the reasons WHY he did it... he DID IT!.

Haven’t we seen enough ridiculousness as fans during his tenure to want some type of change though?? I mean every year they seem to find a new way of embarrassing the Dolphins
 
OP will get a lot of likes on this one but, You gotta have PROOF. That means this whole thread is bunk, unless the OP does.
 
