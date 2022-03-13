 Should we bring Jarvis home? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we bring Jarvis home?

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Browns give Jarvis Landry permission to seek trade - ProFootballTalk

Jarvis Landry is on the trading block.Shortly after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys, the Browns also gave Landry permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.With Cooper slated to cost $20 million against the Browns’ salary cap...
It's an interesting scenario. Landry and Waddle in the double slot...

I'd welcome him.

His cap hit a little puffy though.
 
100%

Sign him once he gets cut.

He has yac, can be effective as a runner, blocks, chain mover and has the swagger we need.

Love that dude, bring him home.

After all it has been the offeseason of reunion.
 
1

They already have their double slot receivers in Waddle and Gesicki. They don’t need another slot receiver. They need another outside WR and that’s not Landry. So NO, they shouldn’t trade for Landry.
 
Waddle, Gesicki, Bowden......plus the draft always has slot guys available at value picks.

We need outside receivers, not another slot guy.
 
Landrys best days are behind him i think. Price-wise - anything under maybe $5M - maybe
Rather have him than Albert Wilson
 
Buyer beware, He's coming off his worst season of his career ...Don't fall in love with the Landry of the past
 
At the right price i would welcome Jarvis back for sure.

His route running, hands and separation skills are perfect for Tua.

He may be getting a bit injury prone is the only concern.
 
All comes down to price. If we was Superbowl contenders I'll say he'll with the price. But unfortunately team has many holes to fill in. If the price is right. Think it be a good move
 
